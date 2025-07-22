Paul Gascoigne recovering at home after being released from hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former England international Paul Gascoigne is recovering at home after being released from hospital.

The 58-year-old, who lives in Poole, Dorset, was admitted to intensive care on Friday after being found semi-conscious by a friend.

However, his management company has confirmed he has now been discharged and is working his way back to health at home.

A statement from the MNT Agency read: “Paul voluntarily went into A&E on Friday after struggling with a throat condition (not by ambulance) he has had for a while. He is already back home and doing well.”

Gascoigne, who won 57 caps for his country, was discovered by Steve Foster, who works as his driver and personal assistant, and taken to hospital.

He was treated by intensive care staff and later moved to an acute medical unit, where his condition was said to be stable, and he has since been released.

Gateshead-born Gascoigne found fame as one of his generation’s most gifted football talents, making his name at Newcastle before spells with Tottenham, Lazio, Rangers, Middlesbrough and Everton.

However, life away from the pitch has at times proved challenging and his struggles with alcohol addiction and depression have been well-documented.