Paul Pogba to miss next leg of Juventus’ pre-season tour after knee injury
Juventus announced he would not take part in the trip to Dallas, where Juve will face LaLiga side Barcelona.
Paul Pogba will miss the next leg of Juventus’ pre-season tour of the United States after suffering a knee injury.
France international Pogba, 29, rejoined the Serie A giants on a free transfer after his Manchester United contract expired earlier this summer and started the 2-0 friendly win over Guadalajara in Nevada on Saturday.
But, after six years away from Turin he could now face a spell on the sidelines after Juventus announced he would not take part in the trip to Dallas, where Juve will face LaLiga side Barcelona.
“Following complaining of pain in his right knee, Paul Pogba underwent radiological examinations that revealed a lesion of the lateral meniscus,” the club confirmed on their official website.
“In the next few hours he will undergo a specialist orthopedic consultation.
“Therefore, in order to continue treatment, he is not taking part in the trip to Dallas.”
Juventus start their Serie A season at home to Sassuolo on August 15.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.