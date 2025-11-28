Little room for error in title race, says Man City boss Pep Guardiola

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pep Guardiola feels Manchester City now have little room for error in the title race.

Last weekend’s defeat at Newcastle – City’s fourth of the campaign – has left them seven points behind leaders Arsenal in the Premier League.

Such is the form of the Gunners, who have suffered only one defeat and conceded just six times in 12 games, that Guardiola accepts they could be tough to catch.

The City manager said: “We cannot lose games, absolutely – that is the truth.

“They are so strong and winning games, and winning games in a way where they are so solid, like we had in the past with Liverpool against us and they were not going to drop many points.

“That’s why you have to be up there and this is what we will try to do.”

After a defeat at Aston Villa last month, Guardiola had felt, with comfortable wins over Bournemouth and Liverpool, that City were starting to build momentum.

The 2-1 reverse at St James’ Park was a frustrating slip.

Guardiola said: “We had it before the international break, but we gave away chances at Newcastle with aggression and intensity.

“We made a really good game, we created more in Newcastle than previous seasons and it was quite good, but we lost.

“Now we have to regain our momentum to start winning games and being there because there is still so long in the season.”

City suffered further disappointment as they lost meekly to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Guardiola accepted the blame for that 2-0 loss after admitting he erred in making 10 changes to his starting line-up.

There were times in the game when City players tried to rally an underwhelmed crowd, but Guardiola does not blame the fans for their lack of enthusiasm.

He hopes it will be a different story when Leeds visit the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

He said: “As a fan I would not cheer my team, playing in the way we played. I don’t blame (them), I blame myself.

“Our fans make the effort to come to see us and we are incredibly grateful, and I know the stadium because I’ve been for many, many years.

“If you do what you have to do, they are there, and this is what you have to try to do.”