Pep Guardiola apologises profusely for cameraman confrontation: ‘I’m embarrassed and ashamed’

Pep Guardiola has apologised to a television cameraman and said he feels ashamed and embarrassed of his behaviour after Manchester City’s defeat at Newcastle on Saturday.

The City manager confronted a cameraman after the final whistle, grabbed his headphones and pushed him in a brief altercation.

But Guardiola said it was a consequence of his personality and his determination to stand up for City and revealed he was quick to say sorry.

He said: “I apologise. I feel embarrassed, ashamed when I see it. I don’t like it. I apologised after one second to the cameraman. I am who I am. After 1,000 games I’m not a perfect person, I make huge mistakes. It’s not about that. What is for sure, I defend any team and my club, that’s for sure. The reason why is I want to defend my team and my club.”

Pep Guardiola has apologised for confronting a cameraman ( Getty Images )

Guardiola explained why he confronted Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes at the end of the match and believes he did nothing wrong.

“We have known Bruno for many, many years and every time after the game, even at the Etihad, we talk in the tunnel or wherever we talk, always,” he said. “I don’t know what happened. Our paths always cross and I always have a good relationship with him. I love it. I’m an emotional guy, I love to talk and move my hands and my arms and everything.”

City will again be without Rodri for Tuesday’s Champions League game against Bayer Leverkusen.

The Ballon d’Or winner has not started since October’s win at Brentford, making only one brief cameo since then, and Guardiola has vowed to be cautious with the midfielder.

He said Rodri’s absence was: “Not long, not short but not long. We’re in the process that he will be back, and when he is back we will wait a little bit more to make sure he’s fine.”