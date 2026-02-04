James Trafford will start Carabao Cup final ahead of Gianluigi Donnarumma confirms Pep Guardiola
Guardiola praised backup goalkeeper James Trafford and appeared to confirm the Englishman will start in the final against Arsenal
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has already revealed a small part of his line-up for the Carabao Cup final, with the Spaniard suggesting that James Trafford will start for the Cityzens at Wembley.
Trafford deputised for Gianluigi Donnarumma in City’s 3-1 win over Newcastle in their League Cup semi-final second leg, with the Englishman making several key saves – particularly from Joe Willock and Anthony Gordon – to keep his side ahead.
And Guardiola was full of praise for the 23-year-old, adding that he is going to play his “first final of the Carabao Cup”.
“I said from the beginning James is a top player, a top-class ‘keeper, so he’s got an incredible future ahead of him. The position of ‘keeper is special because of course he has to play,” explained Guardiola.
“Some players like Nico O’Reilly can play left-back, attacking midfielder, in the pockets, holding midfielder but the ‘keeper has to play ‘keeper and there is just one of course.
“He’s an extraordinary ‘keeper and I’m really pleased. With the final, he’s going to play the first final of Carabao Cup for him and in FA Cup of course everything can happen,” added the Spaniard.
City will travel to Wembley to contest their fifth League Cup final under Guardiola, and they will face Arsenal at Wembley on 22 March in a repeat of the 217/18 final, which City won 3-0.
And while Trafford might be one of the first names on the teamsheet in this case, Guardiola knows that he will be without new signing Marc Guehi, who is unavailable for selection due to competition rules.
Guehi joined City from Palace in a £20m deal last month but while fellow January signing Antoine Semenyo has featured in both semi-final matches, Guehi remains unavailable due to a little-known rule that stipulates players have to be registered before the first leg of the semi-final in order to take part in any remaining matches.
Guardiola also suggested he was bemused at this rule, questioning how City can invest a lot of money in a player in January just for them to then be ineligible.
“Hopefully in March we can arrive with players fit, hopefully we can convince the Carabao Cup that Marc [Guehi] can play in the final, becasue it’s difficult to understand the club making a big investment to take one player, he belongs to us, but I don’t understand why he can’t play in the final,” explained Guardiola.
“So, hopefully we make a letter, and hopefully they can change it.”
