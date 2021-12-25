Pep Guardiola urges fans to wear masks at games to limit spread of coronavirus

The Manchester City boss does not want to see any more matches played behind closed doors.

Andy Hampson
Saturday 25 December 2021 22:30
Pep Guardiola wants to see more fans wearing masks (Martin Rickett/NMC Pool)
Pep Guardiola wants to see more fans wearing masks (Martin Rickett/NMC Pool)
(PA Archive)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has urged supporters to wear masks in stadiums to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Under recently-introduced Government Plan B regulations, fans now need to show proof of double vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test to attend games.

There has been speculation, however, that the authorities could go further and force games back behind closed doors – as they were during Project Restart and for most of last season – amid surging case numbers in England.

Pep Guardiola does not want to see games at the Etihad Stadium played behind closed doors again (Shaun Botterill/PA)
(PA Archive)

Guardiola, who lost his mother to the virus last year, does not want to see that happen again but does think people could be doing more.

Recommended

Asked about the prospect of games being played without fans again, Guardiola said: “I wouldn’t love it.

“You can’t imagine how different it is playing with people than without people. It doesn’t compare.

“In the end we played behind closed doors so the economy of world football would survive, for the broadcasters. Thanks to that, we kept getting our salaries and could play football for the people.

“Hopefully it won’t happen again, but cases are raised all around the world. These people go to the stadiums, and can contaminate.

“There are people in the stadiums who don’t use masks, and that surprises me the most. You walk in the street, you go to the big malls, to places to buy presents for the family and no one uses masks.

Wearing a mask is so important, like social distancing and hand sanitisers, so let’s try to do it

Pep Guardiola

“Vaccinations, booster jabs, the people (can) decide – but a part of that has to be social distancing and masks. It’s the best way to protect ourselves, our families and the rest of the people.

“Like this, the restaurants could still be open, and football could go on. I’m not a scientist or a doctor but I trust the doctors and scientists because they know more than I know.

“I want to trust the people who know and they say this is the safest way – take a vaccine. People don’t die when they take a vaccine.

“Wearing a mask is so important, like social distancing and hand sanitisers, so let’s try to do it. Otherwise, it may (come back) again and again and again.”

Leaders Manchester City are three points clear after eight successive wins (Owen Humphreys/PA)
(PA Wire)

City, who are three points clear at the top of the Premier League, host Leicester on Boxing Day. The champions go into the game in good form having won their last eight games.

There has been speculation over whether City might look to further bolster their ranks by signing a striker in the January transfer window having not yet replaced Sergio Aguero.

Guardiola, however, says this has been ruled out for the time being.

Recommended

He said: “This club has to do this, and one day it’s going to happen.

“But when it’s not possible, (as) at the beginning of the season, I said, ‘OK, I’m more than satisfied with the players that we have’. I’m going to live with that, no problem.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in