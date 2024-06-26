Phil Foden leaves England camp to return home for birth of third child

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Phil Foden has left England’s Euro 2024 camp to return home for the birth of his third child, the PA news agency understands.

It is hoped the Manchester City midfielder will be back in time for Sunday’s last-16 clash in Gelsenkirchen.

Foden has started all three of England’s Group C matches in Germany as Gareth Southgate’s side advanced by finishing top of the pool.

The Football Association announced on Wednesday that Foden has left the team’s Spa and GolfResort Weimarer Land base to attend to “a pressing family matter”.

Idris Elba and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer meet families of knife crime victims at the Lyric Theatre in Hammersmith, London (Stefan Rousseau/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Phil Foden has temporarily left the England camp and returned to the UK for a pressing family matter,” an FA spokesperson said.

The 24-year-old is expected to rejoin the squad ahead of Sunday’s game as England return to the Veltins Arena, which staged their opening group-stage win over Serbia.

Foden hit a post in England’s 1-1 draw with Denmark and has looked lively at times without truly being able to find the sort of form that saw him shine for City last year.

England boss Southgate has struggled to strike the right balance among his wealth of attacking options with the team scoring just twice in three matches so far.