Phil Foden is back – Pep Guardiola says midfielder can inspire Manchester City

Phil Foden is “back” and ready to inspire Manchester City’s push for silverware, Pep Guardiola has declared.

Foden lit up City’s 4-1 Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday night, scoring twice to register his first European goals this season and double his tally in all competitions.

Erling Haaland was inevitably on the scoresheet against his former club while Rayan Cherki added a late fourth after Waldemar Anton’s strike offered Dortmund a route back into the game, but the night was all about Foden and his two superbly-taken strikes – shots placed low into the net.

City’s star academy graduate struggled for much of last season, opening up about off-field issues and injuries that affected him, but the signs are that the 25-year-old is back to his best, having been the stand-out player in City’s Premier League winning 2023/24 campaign.

“Phil is back,” Guardiola said. “How many times have we seen Phil score these type of goals? We miss this a lot last season but this season I think he is going to help us a lot.

“He is confident to score these goals, not shooting strong but just to put the ball close to the post. It’s like a pass to the net. Phil is fantastic at that…

“This season he is back. Not just Phil, all of us we struggled (last season). When Phil is in that level playing between the lines, in the pockets and his first touch, his turn and then after his generosity to run and fight is top class.

“When Phil is happy with love and joy, you don’t have to say much. He’s a special player but we need his goals and hopefully today was the first step to do it. It’s important to have him for the big, big match on Sunday (against Liverpool).”

The question is whether or not Thomas Tuchel has seen enough to bring Foden back into the England squad, having left him out of the last two camps. He announces his next squad on Friday.

“Thomas is so smart and wise and knows exactly what he needs,” Guardiola added. “I think Thomas knows perfectly Phil and Phil is playing better and better…England is lucky to have many players in this position and that’s what he had to push and be better and say, ‘I’m going to show how good I am’.”

City’s win put them fourth in the Champions League standings with 10 points from four games, with an almost three-week wait until their next game at home to Bayer Leverkusen on November 25. Instead attention turns to Sunday’s visit of Premier League champions Liverpool.

Guardiola said he spent his Tuesday evening watching Arne Slot’s side beat Real Madrid 1-0, and insisted he is well aware of the challenge despite their recent wobble.

“Of course it surprised me a lot that they lost a lot of games but sometimes it’s about momentum,” Guardiola said. “All the clubs are there except Arsenal who are more consistent than anyone.

“But the season is long so we try to be there and see what happens. To be honest I’m so excited and happy to prepare for Sunday. I’m desperate to play against Liverpool and we’ll see what happens.”