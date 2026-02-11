Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson reacts to bold Rob McElhenney claim over job security

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has welcomed co-owner Rob McElhenney's suggestion that he has the job for life, revelling in his role in the club's "fantastic story".

McElhenney, who recently celebrated five years at the helm alongside Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, suggested this week that there was no scenario that would see Parkinson sacked after overseeing three promotions from National League to Championship.

“Phil has been the lynchpin of this entire thing,” McElhenney revealed before continuing his praise for the 58-year-old English manager.

“For him to take that risk and to come on that journey with us, no, create that journey and the blueprint, has been… critical is not the word… essential is not the word. I don’t know I have the words to fully describe how integral Phil has been to the story and success of Wrexham.

“He said to me very early in our conversations, ‘One thing I know for sure is you will fire me one day’. I said, ‘Really?’. He said every football manager knows at some stage he will get fired. I said, ‘OK, that’s fair, and I get that’s part of the gig’.

“But, Ryan and I talk all the time, and I just don’t see a scenario where Phil Parkinson gets fired. It doesn’t make any sense. He has been the architect, the creator of this. From our perspective, he’s got the job for life. Unless he finds another job he wants to go off and do, he’s our coach. He’s our manager. He’s our guy.”

Responding to that ringing endorsement, Parkinson said: "It's obviously great for Rob and Ryan to be saying things like that.

"It's a fantastic story for us all, particularly when you buy a football club and go into the unknown, to a certain degree... five years later you find yourself in the top six of the Championship.

open image in gallery ( Action Images )

"Taking over a National League team with owners who are new to the game, who could have predicted it would work out the way it has?

"I want to enjoy each game, taking Wrexham to these away stadiums where we're filling out the away ends, having these pinch-yourself moments.

"Sometimes as a manager you can't live in the moment, you're always looking ahead, but I'm really trying for myself to appreciate what we've done."

open image in gallery ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

Parkinson's immediate focus moves to Friday's FA Cup fourth-round clash against fellow promotion hopefuls Ipswich, who sit three places above them in third.

He does so with fresh injury setbacks after Saturday's 2-0 loss to Millwall, Matty James having suffered a broken toe and Liberato Cacace managing a low-level hamstring strain.

"It's not ideal to lose key players, but that's what you've got a squad for," he said. "We've had a decent run with injuries."