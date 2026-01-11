Is Portsmouth vs Arsenal on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arsenal travel to face Portsmouth in the FA Cup today, with the Premier League leaders taking on the Championship club for a place in the fourth round.

The Gunners sit six points clear in the top flight ahead of a week-long break for cup action, with this FA Cup tie the first of back-to-back cup matches as they prepare to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Pompey aren’t faring too well in the second division as they welcome Mikel Arteta’s side to Fratton Park, with the former Premier League stalwarts languishing in 21st, though they are no stranger to a giant-killing in this competition, having beaten Manchester United at Old Trafford on their way to winning the FA Cup in 2008.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is Portsmouth vs Arsenal?

The match is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 11 January at Fratton Park in Portsmouth. Kick-off is set for 2pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the UK can watch the action live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting at 1.30pm. Subscribers can also stream the action live on discovery+.

Team news

Portsmouth have loanee Tottenham winger Yang Min-Hyeok after he was recalled and reassigned to Coventry City, and 10 other first-team players could miss the tie.

Forwards Colby Bishop, Florian Bianchini, Josh Murphy, Callum Lang and Thomas Waddingham are all doubts for Pompey, while midfielders Marlon Pack and Márk Kosznovszky are all doubts.

The defensive trio of Josh Knight, Connor Ogilvie and Hayden Matthews could also miss out this weekend.

For Arsenal, the defensive duo of Cristhian Mosquera and Riccardo Calafiori remain sidelined, so Arteta may have to get inventive with his defensive options if he wants to rest key players.

Piero Hincapie is also a doubt after being forced off against Liverpool. Max Dowman is the only other absentee for the Gunners, with Christian Norgaard, Ebere Eze and Gabriel Jesus among those who could start at Fratton Park.

Predicted line-ups

Portsmouth XI: Schmid; Devlin, Shaughnessy, Poole, Swanson; Dozzell, Le Roux; Segecic, Swift, Bowat; Kirk.

Arsenal XI: Kepa; White, Timber, Saliba, Lewis-Skelly; Merino, Norgaard, Nwaneri; Madueke, Jesus, Martinelli.