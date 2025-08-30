Portsmouth vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Fratton Park
Follow live coverage as Portsmouth face Preston North End in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.
Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Match ends, Portsmouth 1, Preston North End 0.
Second Half ends, Portsmouth 1, Preston North End 0.
Attempt missed. Josh Murphy (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Terry Devlin following a fast break.
Odeluga Offiah (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pol Valentín (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Andre Dozzell.
Lewis Dobbin (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.
Substitution, Portsmouth. Thomas Waddingham replaces Colby Bishop.
Substitution, Portsmouth. Terry Devlin replaces Adrian Segecic.
