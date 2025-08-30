Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Live

Portsmouth vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Fratton Park

Luke Baker
Saturday 30 August 2025 17:25 BST
Follow live coverage as Portsmouth face Preston North End in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.

Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Portsmouth vs Preston North End

Match ends, Portsmouth 1, Preston North End 0.

30 August 2025 16:56

Portsmouth vs Preston North End

Second Half ends, Portsmouth 1, Preston North End 0.

30 August 2025 16:53

Portsmouth vs Preston North End

Attempt missed. Josh Murphy (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Terry Devlin following a fast break.

30 August 2025 16:53

Portsmouth vs Preston North End

Odeluga Offiah (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30 August 2025 16:52

Portsmouth vs Preston North End

Pol Valentín (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30 August 2025 16:51

Portsmouth vs Preston North End

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Andre Dozzell.

30 August 2025 16:50

Portsmouth vs Preston North End

Lewis Dobbin (Preston North End) wins a free kick on the left wing.

30 August 2025 16:48

Portsmouth vs Preston North End

Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.

30 August 2025 16:47

Portsmouth vs Preston North End

Substitution, Portsmouth. Thomas Waddingham replaces Colby Bishop.

30 August 2025 16:47

Portsmouth vs Preston North End

Substitution, Portsmouth. Terry Devlin replaces Adrian Segecic.

30 August 2025 16:47

