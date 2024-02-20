How many Champions League places will the Premier League have next season?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester United and Tottenham may need to rely on strong performances from respective rivals Manchester City and Arsenal in the Champions League if England is to earn an extra spot in next season’s revamped competition.

The Champions League is being expanded to a 36-team tournament from 2024/25 and two of the extra four places will be awarded to countries whose teams perform best in this season’s European competitions.

As confirmed by Uefa on their website on Tuesday, England currently sits third in the race, behind Italy and Germany, which would mean Serie A and the Bundesliga receive a fifth Champions League place next season.

Aston Villa currently hold fourth place in the Premier League - the final automatic spot as things stand - with Tottenham two points behind in fifth and Manchester United, who have won four games in a row, a further two points back in sixth position.

Fifth place would guarantee entry to next season’s Champions League should England finish into the top two of this season’s Uefa club coefficient table. The standings are worked out by the total number of club coefficient points obtained by each club from an association divided by the number of clubs from that association.

If applied last season, England would have finished in the top two along with the Netherlands. England’s coefficient was boosted by Manchester City winning the Champions League and West Ham winning the Europa Conference League.

This season, Italy are top with a score of 14.714, Germany are second on 13.928 and England are third on 13.875.

(Uefa)

Both Manchester United and Newcastle United crashed out of the Champions League group stages before Christmas but Manchester City and Arsenal made it through to the last-16, while Liverpool and West Ham are in the last-16 of the Europa League.

Villa could boost their own chances by progressing far in the Europa Conference League, with Unai Emery’s side also through to the last-16.