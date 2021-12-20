No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports
Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.
Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.
It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.
However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis.
