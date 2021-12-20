No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of Covid outbreaks.

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 20 December 2021 16:14
Premier League clubs have agreed to continue the season despite a spate of postponements, according to reports (Mike Egerton/PA)
Premier League clubs have agreed to continue the season despite a spate of postponements, according to reports (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.

Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.

It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.

Richard Masters arrives at the Premier League’s offices in London on Monday (Jonathan Brady/PA)
(PA Wire)

However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in