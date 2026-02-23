Police launch investigation into racist abuse of four Premier League players

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police are investigating a spate of online abuse directed at Premier League footballers over the weekend, with authorities issuing a stark warning to offenders that "anyone who believes they can hide behind their keyboards should think again".

The UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) confirmed it had received four separate reports of abuse targeting top-flight players within the last three days.

Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare and Sunderland midfielder Romaine Mundle were the latest to be subjected to online vitriol on Sunday, following similar incidents involving Chelsea’s Wesley Fofana and Burnley’s Hannibal Mejbri on Saturday.

Chief Constable Mark Roberts, head of the UKFPU, condemned the behaviour on Monday, stating: "There is absolutely no place for racial abuse, either online or in person, and anyone who believes they can hide behind their keyboards should think again.

open image in gallery Chief Constable Mark Roberts has condemned the abuse (Victoria Jones/PA) ( PA Archive )

“The UKFPU condemns this abhorrent behaviour and we will ensure that, through our dedicated team of officers, we do everything possible to identify those responsible and bring them to justice."

Arokodare, who missed a penalty during Wolves’ 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on Sunday, subsequently received racist messages from multiple accounts.

Sunderland later revealed Mundle had been the victim of similar attacks after his substitute appearance in the 3-1 loss to Fulham.

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out, which has consistently called for social media platforms to take more robust action, issued a statement on Sunday evening.

It read: "We stand in solidarity with Wolves’ Tolu Arokodare and Sunderland’s Romaine Mundle. This has been an appalling weekend after four players called out the racist abuse they’ve received on social media.

“But the sad fact is, we know it happens regularly. The message from them is loud and clear: action must follow. Players cannot be expected to tolerate this behaviour, and nor should anyone else."

Fofana, who shared screenshots of messages sent to his Instagram account, expressed a pessimistic view on the ongoing issue.

"2026, it’s still the same thing, nothing changes. These people are never punished," he posted.

"You create big campaigns against racism, but nobody actually does anything."

Mejbri also shared abusive messages, writing on his Instagram story: "It’s 2026 and there are still people like that. Educate yourself and your kids, please."

The Premier League issued its own statement, pledging to assist Wolves’ and Sunderland’s investigations, promising "serious consequences" for those found guilty, and reaffirming: "Football is for everyone – there is no room for racism."

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman added: "The racism experienced by these footballers is abhorrent.

open image in gallery Keir Starmer’s official spokesman says those being targeted have the Prime Minister’s support (Matthew Horwood/PA) ( PA Wire )

“The Prime Minister has supported footballers before who have had the courage to come forward and call out discrimination and racism and this is no different.

“Premier League clubs have said they want to work with social media sites, including Meta, the Premier League and the police to identify those responsible.

“And Meta has said that it will continue to work to protect people from abuse. Ministers will be holding them to account to ensure it happens."

In a related development, Nigel Dewale, who sent online abuse to England defender Jess Carter during last summer’s Women’s Euro, is scheduled for sentencing on 25 March after pleading guilty to a charge of malicious communication in January.

His arrest and subsequent conviction followed an investigation launched by the UKFPU last July.