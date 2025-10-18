Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Premier League: Mateta stars in six-goal thriller while Burnley move out of relegation zone

Crystal Palace nearly turned defeat into victory in stoppage time, Sunderland kept up their stunning start to the season and Danny Welbeck downed Newcastle

Sports Staff
Saturday 18 October 2025 20:02 BST
Comments
Ange Postecoglou promises Nottingham Forest trophy but is sacked after eight games

Jean-Philippe Mateta scored a hat-trick, including a stoppage-time penalty, but he will still be thinking about the one that got away after Crystal Palace drew 3-3 against Bournemouth.

The French striker spurned a glorious chance to win it for the Eagles, firing over from just eight yards out, at the end of a frantic encounter between two in-form sides.

Ryan Christie thought he had fired Bournemouth to the top of the Premier League – for a couple of hours at least – after he scored with a minute of normal time remaining.

But after Bafode Diakite was adjudged to have fouled Marc Guehi at a corner, Mateta slotted in the penalty to ensure Palace stretched their unbeaten home record to 10 matches.

However, when Mateta was presented with a chance to win it by Eddie Nketiah he blazed the opportunity high over the crossbar.

Jean-Philippe Mateta took home the match ball – but was left ruing a late miss (Adam Davy/PA)
Jean-Philippe Mateta took home the match ball – but was left ruing a late miss (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Sunderland edged to their fourth Premier League win of the season with a 2-0 victory over strugglers Wolves.

Nordi Mukiele proved the difference, sending the Black Cats ahead at the Stadium of Light with a low effort that bounced between the legs of goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Nordi Mukiele scored Sunderland’s opener (Richard Sellers/PA)
Nordi Mukiele scored Sunderland’s opener (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)

Loum Tchaouna struck a second-half stunner as Burnley beat Leeds 2-0 in the Premier League’s battle between two newly-promoted sides at Turf Moor.

French substitute Tchaouna, a summer signing from Lazio, notched his first Burnley goal in spectacular fashion from 30 yards after Lesley Ugochukwu had headed the Clarets into a half-time lead.

Burnley’s Loum Tchaouna celebrates scoring (Cody Froggatt/PA)
Burnley’s Loum Tchaouna celebrates scoring (Cody Froggatt/PA) (PA Wire)

Danny Welbeck scored a brace as Brighton recorded a 2-1 Premier League victory over Newcastle at the Amex Stadium.

Eddie Howe’s visitors looked to have rescued a point their efforts warranted when Nick Woltemade produced a sublime moment of skill to equalise with a devilish back-heel, 14 minutes from time.

But Welbeck, whose lovely finish past Nick Pope in the first half gave the Seagulls the lead, won it in the 84th minute as he bent home with precision.

Danny Welbeck was moments away from being substituted before he hit Brighton’s winner (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Danny Welbeck was moments away from being substituted before he hit Brighton’s winner (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Erling Haaland continued his blistering start to the season as his quickfire second-half double propelled Manchester City to a 2-0 win over Everton.

It came after the Premier League’s early kick-off, which saw another Nottingham Forest capitulation under Ange Postecoglou as Chelsea ran out 3-0 victors.

After Forest dominated the first half, they fell to a quickfire double from Josh Acheampong and Pedro Neto after the restart, before Reece James added a third with six minutes to play.

Ange Postecoglou was sacked 19 minutes after full-time at the City Ground
Ange Postecoglou was sacked 19 minutes after full-time at the City Ground (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

It would be the act of Postecoglou’s disastrous reign at the City Ground, who was sacked from his post just 19 minutes after the full-time whistle, a mere eight games into his reign.

And in the late-afternoon game, Arsenal extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to three points after Leandro Trossard's second-half goal fired Mikel Arteta's side to a 1-0 victory at Fulham.

PA

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in