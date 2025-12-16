Premier League club the worst hit by Afcon player departures in Europe

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sunderland face a significant challenge over the coming weeks, as the Premier League club is set to lose six key players to the Africa Cup of Nations, making them the hardest hit among Europe’s top-flight teams.

The biennial tournament, kicking off in Morocco this Sunday and concluding on January 18, has long been a source of frustration for European club managers.

Its mid-season timing disrupts leagues across the continent, with 14 other Premier League clubs also seeing their squads depleted.

Beyond England, top divisions in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, and Spain are similarly affected.

While around 58 per cent of players are impacted by the mid-season schedule, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) attempted to lessen the blow.

Its start was brought forward to before Christmas, aiming for completion before the next Champions League fixtures.

open image in gallery Noah Sadiki is one of six Sunderland players heading to Afcon ( Action Images via Reuters )

Clubs were also permitted to release players just seven days prior, rather than the usual 14, allowing many to feature in last weekend's domestic matches.

Despite this, Sunderland, currently eighth in the Premier League table, will now be without Congolese duo Arthur Masuaku and Noah Sadiki, Mozambican full-back Reinildo, Malian midfielder Habib Diarra, and attackers Chemsdine Talbi (Morocco) and Bertrand Traore (Burkina Faso).

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Liverpool will see Mohamed Salah depart for Egypt, an absence some suggest might ironically cool tensions following his recent public spat with manager Arne Slot.

Manchester United are also significantly affected, losing Noussair Mazraoui, Bryan Mbeumo, and Amad Diallo – the latter having scored in Monday’s thrilling 4-4 draw against Bournemouth.

France once again contributes the largest contingent of players to the Cup of Nations, with 51 individuals hailing from Ligue 1 clubs.

However, the impact on French football is less severe this year, as Ligue 1 entered its winter break after last weekend's fixtures and will not resume until January 2, by which time the tournament will be well into its knockout stages.

Across other major European leagues, 21 players from Serie A clubs, 18 from the Bundesliga, and 15 from LaLiga teams are among the 24 national squads competing in Morocco.