Queens Park Rangers vs Charlton Athletic LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from MATRADE Loftus Road
Follow live coverage as Queens Park Rangers face Charlton Athletic in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.
Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Queens Park Rangers vs Charlton Athletic
Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 3, Charlton Athletic 1.
Queens Park Rangers vs Charlton Athletic
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 3, Charlton Athletic 1.
Queens Park Rangers vs Charlton Athletic
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 3, Charlton Athletic 1. Richard Kone (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rumarn Burrell following a fast break.
Queens Park Rangers vs Charlton Athletic
Attempt blocked. Ibrahim Fullah (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Queens Park Rangers vs Charlton Athletic
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Ibrahim Fullah replaces Miles Leaburn.
Queens Park Rangers vs Charlton Athletic
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Joe Rankin-Costello replaces Conor Coventry.
Queens Park Rangers vs Charlton Athletic
Kayne Ramsay (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Queens Park Rangers vs Charlton Athletic
Fourth official has announced 6 minutes of added time.
Queens Park Rangers vs Charlton Athletic
Offside, Charlton Athletic. Miles Leaburn is caught offside.
Queens Park Rangers vs Charlton Athletic
Attempt missed. Isaac Olaofe (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Harvey Knibbs with a headed pass.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments