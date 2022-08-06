Jump to content
Liveupdated1659799578

Queens Park Rangers vs Middlesbrough LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Loftus Road

Sports Staff
Saturday 06 August 2022 15:16
Follow live coverage as Queens Park Rangers face Middlesbrough in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1659799514

Queens Park Rangers vs Middlesbrough

Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

6 August 2022 16:25
1659799445

Queens Park Rangers vs Middlesbrough

Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.

6 August 2022 16:24
1659799316

Queens Park Rangers vs Middlesbrough

6 August 2022 16:21
1659799271

Queens Park Rangers vs Middlesbrough

6 August 2022 16:21
1659799255

Queens Park Rangers vs Middlesbrough

Foul by Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough).

6 August 2022 16:20
1659799246

Queens Park Rangers vs Middlesbrough

Attempt blocked. Riley McGree (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Giles.

6 August 2022 16:20
1659799237

Queens Park Rangers vs Middlesbrough

6 August 2022 16:20
1659799194

Queens Park Rangers vs Middlesbrough

Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Marc Bola.

6 August 2022 16:19
1659799127

Queens Park Rangers vs Middlesbrough

Attempt missed. Darragh Lenihan (Middlesbrough) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonny Howson with a cross following a set piece situation.

6 August 2022 16:18
1659799083

Queens Park Rangers vs Middlesbrough

Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.

6 August 2022 16:18

