Two more Premier League players subjected to ‘abhorrent’ racist abuse

Two Premier League players were subjected to racist abuse on social media following Sunday’s top-flight games.

Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare and have become the latest Premier League players to be subjected to “abhorrent” abuse online.

Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare missed a penalty in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace and subsequently received abuse from several accounts, according to a club statement.

And Sunderland midfielder Romaine Mundlee was the victim of similar attacks after his substitute appearance in the 3-1 loss to Fulham.

The news follows similar treatment doled out to Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana and Burnley’s Hannibal Mejbri, who were targeted online after their teams drew 1-1 on Saturday.

“Wolves are disgusted by numerous instances of racist abuse, from multiple perpetrators, directed at Tolu Arokodare on social media following today’s fixture against Crystal Palace,” the midlands club said.

“There is no place for racism – in football, online, or anywhere in society. We condemn this abhorrent and unlawful behaviour in the strongest possible terms. Tolu has our full and unwavering support.

“The club has reported the posts to the relevant platforms and will work with the Premier League and the authorities to help identify those responsible and ensure appropriate action is taken.

“We will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to all forms of discrimination.”

open image in gallery Wesley Fofana received racial abuse online after Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Burnley (John Walton/PA)

Arokodare said in an Instagram story: “It’s still unbelievable to me that we’re playing in a time where people have so much freedom to communicate such racism without any consequences.

“These individuals should have no place in our game and collectively we have to take action to punish everyone who taints the sport like this, no matter who they are.”

Sunderland said: “The abhorrent behaviour displayed by multiple individuals is unacceptable and will not be tolerated by the club under any circumstances.

“The club is actively working with the relevant authorities and online platforms to identify those responsible, and we will take the strongest possible action available to us.

“These individuals do not represent Sunderland AFC, our values, or our community – and they are not welcome on Wearside.”

Uefa last week began an investigation into claims by Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior that he was racially abused on the pitch by Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni during a Champions League game in Lisbon. The Argentinian has denied the allegations.

Fofana, who shared images of messages directed to his Instagram account, had earlier offered a pessimistic take on the process.

“2026, it’s still the same thing, nothing changes. These people are never punished,” he posted. “You create big campaigns against racism, but nobody actually does anything.”

Mejbri had earlier also shared abusive messages he had received and wrote on his Instagram story: “It’s 2026 and there are still people like that. Educate yourself and your kids, please.”

The Premier League issued its own statements on Sunday, vowing to assist Wolves’ and Sunderland’s investigations, committing to “serious consequences” and reaffirming: “Football is for everyone – there is no room for racism.”

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out, calling for the platforms to act, said: “Football is working together to tackle this issue alongside the UK Football Policing Unit and Ofcom, but social media companies must do more to offer protections to players and help improve accountability when incidents occur.”

