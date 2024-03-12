Jump to content

Rafael Benitez sacked by Celta Vigo

The team have won only five of their 24 league games so far this season.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 12 March 2024 13:49
Rafael Benitez was appointed Celta Vigo manager last summer (Richard Sellers/PA)
Rafael Benitez has been sacked by Celta Vigo with the club lying 17th in the LaLiga table.

The 63-year-old former Liverpool, Newcastle and Real Madrid boss took charge at Celta last summer, having been out of management since being sacked by Everton in January 2022.

The team have won only five of their 24 league games so far this season, with Sunday’s 4-0 loss at Real Madrid the 14th defeat, and they are currently two points above the relegation zone.

A statement from the club on Tuesday said: “Rafa Benitez and his coaching staff are leaving RC Celta after eight months of absolute commitment and dedication, but in which the team has not obtained the results expected by the club.

“The club would like to express its sincere gratitude to Rafa Benítez and his assistants for the involvement, honesty and professionalism they have shown since their arrival and the tireless work they have done.

“RC Celta would also like to wish them the best of luck and success in the future.”

