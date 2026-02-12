Raheem Sterling leaves England as he confirms move to new club after Chelsea exit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Raheem Sterling has completed a move to Dutch club Feyenoord, signing a deal that will keep him at the Eredivisie side until the end of the current season.

The 31-year-old winger joins as a free agent, marking a new chapter after a period of uncertainty at Chelsea.

Sterling's departure from Stamford Bridge came by mutual agreement at the end of January, following an extended period out of favour, with his last competitive appearance for the Blues in May 2024.

He spent the previous season on loan with Arsenal and had been training alone at Chelsea during the current campaign, concluding a three-and-a-half year tenure since his 2022 transfer from Manchester City.

He now links up with Feyenoord, currently second in the Eredivisie, under the management of former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Robin Van Persie.

open image in gallery Sterling will play under Robin van Persie at Feyenoord ( REUTERS )

Speaking on the club's website, Sterling expressed his enthusiasm: "As a free agent, I’ve had, for the first time in a long time, the opportunity to control the next step in my career.

“I wanted to take my time to speak with clubs and their head coaches to better understand the role they envisioned for me and ensure that I can add real value in this next chapter.

“Having spoken in great detail with CEO Dennis te Kloese and Robin, I’m confident that Feyenoord is a place I can be happy and establish myself as a valued member of the team.

“Playing abroad is a whole new challenge for me – and one I’m ready to embrace. Honestly, I’m just excited to get started. To Feyenoord and particularly Robin and Dennis, thank you for your patience and professionalism as I navigated this process."

Sterling boasts an impressive career, having earned 82 England caps, with his most recent international appearance at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, alongside winning four Premier League titles.

Feyenoord manager Robin Van Persie welcomed the acquisition, stating: "Naturally it’s a fantastic feat that we’ve managed to convince a player of Raheem’s calibre to sign with us.

“His football resume speaks for itself: he’s a player whose qualities can change the outcome of a game without a doubt and I am convinced he will turn out to be a valuable addition to the team as we work towards achieving our goals in the second half of this season."