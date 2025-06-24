Juventus striker Randal Kolo Muani responds to Chelsea transfer speculation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Juventus frontman Randal Kolo Muani has responded to rumours linking him with a move to Chelsea.

The Frenchman is on loan at the Italian giants from Paris Saint-Germain until after the Club World Cup, a competition he has hit fine goalscoring form in, bagging two and assisting one in the opening two games.

Kolo Muani, who joined PSG for £76m from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023, is set to return to the French capital but will not be expected to remain there beyond the summer, having fell out of favour under boss Luis Enrique.

Chelsea have been among those linked with a move for the striker, but Kolo Muani insists he is unaware of any interest from the Blues and instead wants to stay in Turin next season.

“I don’t know anything about Chelsea, I’m trying to focus on the Club World Cup,” he told Tuttosport. “We’ll see what happens on the market at the end of the competition.

“If it were only up to me, I’d stay here as I’m really happy at Juventus.”

Kolo Muani only managed 350 minutes in Ligue 1 before moving to Juventus in January, where he has hit eight Serie A goals in 16 appearances.

He could yet face Chelsea in the Club World Cup wearing black and white, with both teams on course to qualify for the knockouts in the United States.