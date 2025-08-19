Is Rangers vs Club Brugge on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch Champions League play-off
Everything you need to know ahead of the first leg at Ibrox
Rangers are two games away from making it into the Champions League proper as they vie with Club Brugge for a place in the league phase of the competition.
The two sides will contest a spot over two legs with the Scottish side having already progressed through the second and third qualifying rounds.
A 3-1 aggregate success against Panathanaikos was followed by a 4-2 win over Viktoria Plzen despite defeat in the Czech city, setting up this encounter with last year’s Belgian Pro League runners-up.
Club Brugge overcame a tricky tie against Red Bull Salzburg to reach this stage and will hope to leave themselves in a strong position ahead of their home part of the tie next week.
Here’s everything you need to know.
When is Rangers vs Club Brugge?
The first leg of the Champions League play-off is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Tuesday 19 August at Ibrox in Glasgow.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video, with coverage from 7.30pm BST.
Team news
Rangers manager Russell Martin revealed that Cyriel Dessers was “touch and go” for this first leg, with the striker perhaps likelier to be involved at the weekend. New signing Jayden Meghoma could make the squad, and Martin insisted that Nicolas Raskin will be involved despite suggestions he may want to leave the club. Jefte, however, is on his way out to return to his native Brazil and Palmeiras.
Club Brugge are not thought to have any fresh concerns. This game may come too soon for the newly-arrived Mamadou Diakhon, who has joined from Reims.
Predicted line-ups
Rangers XI: Butland; Aarons, Djiga, Souttar, Tavernier; Diomande, Rothwell, Cameron; Antman, Danilo, Gassama.
Club Brugge XI: Mignolet; Seys, Spileers, Mechele, Meijer; Reis, Onyedika, Vanaken; Forbs, Vermant, Tzolis.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments