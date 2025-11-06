Rangers slump to fourth straight Europa League defeat as Roma win at Ibrox

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rangers' Europa League troubles continued with a 2-0 defeat by a superior Roma side at Ibrox.

Head coach Danny Rohl's tenure began with a 3-0 loss away to Brann last month and it was a similar story against the Italian heavyweights to make it four defeats out of four in the competition.

Following the 3-1 Premier Sports Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic at Hampden Park on Sunday, the Gers' limitations were again laid bare as Matias Soule and Lorenzo Pellegrini had the visitors two up after 36 minutes of Roma control.

The gap in quality could not be bridged as Gers fans again turned their ire on sporting director Kevin Thelwell and chief executive Patrick Stewart in the second half which was shorn of real intensity.

Rangers remain bottom of the 36-team group with four fixtures remaining and, with hopes of qualification for the knockout stages looking over, they need to focus on domestic matters.

The Ibrox club are fourth in the William Hill Premiership, five points behind Celtic and 14 behind leaders Hearts ahead of a trip to second-bottom Dundee on Sunday.

Sunday's loss was a setback for Rohl and he freshened up his side, with Max Aarons, Mikey Moore, Djeidi Gassama and Connor Barron coming in as Derek Cornelius, Mohamed Diomande, Danilo and Thelo Aasgaard dropped out.

Roma, who had lost their last two Europa League fixtures, were without key players Evan Ferguson, Paulo Dybala, Angelino and Leon Bailey, but it did not have a detrimental effect on Gian Piero Gasperini's side

Ukraine striker Artem Dovbyk came in to lead the line and the Serie A outfit took the lead after 13 minutes following sloppy play from Gers defender Jayden Meghoma which led to a Roma corner.

Pellegrini delivered from the right, captain Bryan Cristante flicked on and Soule stole in at the back post to net.

It was too easy.

Moments later Rangers' much-maligned striker Youssef Chermiti fired wide from an angle after a Roma mix-up before Soule tested goalkeeper Jack Butland with a powerful drive, Mario Hermoso heading over from the corner.

The Italian side added a second when Dovbyk collected a pass from Gianluca Mancini and, under little pressure from defender John Souttar, laid the ball off to Pellegrini, who assuredly side-footed it past Butland.

A quick-fire Gers retort saw Mancini block a shot from Moore after Roma keeper Mile Svilar had spilled a Gassama cross.

When Aasgaard replaced Meghoma for the start of the second half and went to a back four, Gers fans chanted against Thelwell and Stewart, both men getting more criticism as the game continued.

In the 58th minute Moore drove just wide of the far post from the edge of the box, while Chermiti hit the side-netting with another effort and Aasgaard fired a shot wide.

Roma launched a quick-fire attack in the 69th minute, but from two yards out Zeki Celik somehow managed to hit the bar from a Kostas Tsimikas knockdown and Butland gathered.

There was no more drama as the game fizzled out on what was another sobering night for Rohl and his Rangers side.

PA