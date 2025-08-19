Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rangers vs Club Brugge betting tips

Rangers take on Club Brugge in the first leg of their Champions League play-off this evening, with Russell Martin’s side looking to improve on a disappointing start to the season.

Though Rangers have made it to the final round of qualifying games for a place in Europe’s top cup competition, their domestic form has produced a worrying two draws in their opening two games, with questionable performances against both Motherwell and Dundee.

However, form in Europe has been far more promising, with a 4-2 aggregate win over Viktoria Plzen giving them a place in the play-offs after another aggregate win over Greek side Panathinaikos.

Gers fans will be hoping that they continue their European form rather than reverting back to domestic form at Ibrox this week, with the visit of Club Brugge marking the toughest test yet early on this season.

The Belgian side have won three of their opening four games in the league this season and beat RB Salzburg 4-2 on aggregate in the last round, and football betting sites have them as slight favourites to take the win at Ibrox, with the hosts at 17/10 in the latest Champions League odds.

Rangers vs Club Brugge prediction: Hosts to take a result to Belgium

As mentioned above, Rangers have had a disappointing start to their Premiership campaign, drawing both of their first two games.

Though a red card at Dundee did not help – and Martin’s side did well to fight back and equalise with a late penalty – it is not a promising start by any means after a torrid season in 2024/25.

While last season was one to forget, the Glasgow side did fare quite well in Europe, only exiting the Europa League at the quarter-final stage.

But while they did well to win their first two qualifying ties, it is widely expected that Rangers will exit the competition in this play-off round, with bookies offering football odds as low as 2/5 for Brugge to qualify.

Club Brugge fared well at times in this competition last season, though they went out at the round of 16 stage after a 6-1 aggregate loss to Aston Villa.

The Belgian side should have too much quality for Rangers over two legs – especially with the second taking place at the Jan Breydel Stadium – but they may not fare so well at Ibrox in difficult conditions, with the hosts buoyed by the home support.

Brugge’s only loss of the season so far came away to Mechelen, and with the start of the season often throwing together some surprising outcomes, we think Rangers can definitely nick a result to take over the Bruges.

With Brugge having conceded four in their last five, we think the best option here could be a wager on a draw with both teams to score, which is offered around 16/5 with various betting sites.

Rangers vs Club Brugge betting tip: Gassama to make an impression

Rangers have been short of a recognised goalscorer so far this season, with striker Cyriel Dessers netting just twice and right-back James Tavernier stepping in with an impressive two goals in the Premiership.

However, it is new signing Djeidi Gassama who has proven most productive in front of goal, with the 21-year-old having scored four goals and registered one assist across six appearances since joining from Sheffield Wednesday in July.

Gassama scored in both legs against Panathinaikos and got a brace in the first leg against Plzen to take the tie away from the Czech side, and it seems he is already set to shine on the European stage.

Whether or not he can inspire Rangers to a win remains to be seen, but he seems the most likely player to make an impression on Tuesday, and we’re backing him to get a goal or assist at odds around 13/8.

