Chelsea news LIVE: Roman Abramovich sanctioned as doubts grow over Nike’s £900m shirt deal
Chelsea FC frozen as an asset and a number of measures imposed but the football club have been given special permission to continue with ‘football-related activities’
Chelsea are facing up to the fallout of owner Roman Abramovich being sanctioned for his links to Vladimir Putin, as the UK government continues to add to the pressure on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
Described as a pro-Kremlin oligarch, Abramovich has been hit with an asset freeze and a travel ban in an updated sanctions list published on Thursday, with Chelsea included as one of his assets - but being handed special permission to continue operating as a football club.
Even so, it’s nowhere near business as usual, with a ban on match tickets or club merchandise being sold, amongst other measures.
The proposed sale of the club is also now barred under the terms of the freeze, although the government are “open” to receiving proposals from interested parties, though Abramovich himself is now entirely unlikely to directly profit from such a sale. There is also still the issue to overcome of him being owed £1.5bn by the club, although he has stated he will write off that debt.
Chelsea responded to the off-field chaos with wins over Norwich and West Ham in the Premier League and Women’s Super League respectively, but Friday merely brought further news of unrest as it is reported that kit supplier Nike may follow main sponsor Three in suspending their deal with the Stamford Bridge club.
What Chelsea players’ contracts are expiring after 2022 season following Roman Abramovich sanctions?
Thomas Tuchel insists he is happy to remain the Chelsea as manager despite acknowledging that the “situation will not go away” after owner Roman Abramovich was hit with asset-freezing sanctions by the UK Government.
Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich put the Blues up for sale on March 2 in the wake of Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.
On Thursday morning the UK government sanctioned the Chelsea owner amid ties to Vladimir Putin, something Abramovich has always strongly denied, to put any sale of the club in doubt, but a change of ownership could still occur.
The Treasury would have to approve a new licence for the sale, on the proviso no profit would go to Abramovich, and the uncertainty is bound to create anxiety at Stamford Bridge.
On the pitch, however, the men’s team secured a 3-1 win at Norwich, while the women’s side beat West Ham 4-1 on Thursday night. Without the ability to sign players or extend contracts, there is great uncertainty surrounding both the men’s and women’s teams this summer - here are the players under the current circumstances who would leave the Blues:
Chelsea players’ contracts expiring in 2022
The Blues could lose some of their best players on free transfers with the sanctions to their owner denying them the prospect of extending the contracts of their current squad
Chelsea focus on on-pitch matters
The club - the people within it - kind of have to plough on regardless right now, keeping matters going for supporters and preparing themselves for the upcoming games to keep the focus on-pitch, just as Thomas Tuchel and his squad will be doing.
That seems to be the approach anyway, with this morning’s social media output from the side purely focused on last night’s win over Norwich.
The 3-1 victory at Norwich left them seven points behind Liverpool and 13 off top spot in the Premier League, while in the WSL Chelsea Women closed the gap to leaders Arsenal to five points, with two games in hand with victory at West Ham.
Will Chelsea go into administration? Race to avoid financial ruin after Roman Abramovich sanctioned
The unthinkable could soon become the inevitable, with Chelsea, Champions League winners and once one of the richest clubs on the planet, facing a very real danger of entering administration following the government’s decision to sanction Roman Abramovich.
That’s the warning from one of the country’s leading sports finance experts, who believes that a lack of capital in the London club’s bank account could see the situation at Stamford Bridge unravel at breakneck speed.
The decision to sanction Abramovich on Thursday has thrown the club’s viability into serious doubt and although the government has said it will do it all can to protect Chelsea, it’s clear that unless the club is sold extremely quickly, the five-time Premier League champions are in the kind of financial peril that was unthinkable with the Russian at the helm.
Chelsea have been granted a special licence by the UK government after Abramovich was named on an updated list of oligarchs that have links with Russian president Vladimir Putin. The latest round of sanctions are designed to make life as difficult as possible for those within Putin’s sphere of influence following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the war it’s waging in the country.
Chelsea fans will fear that the move could take the club back a generation – to the days when they were more likely to be relegated from the top flight than challenging for a place in Europe.
Richard Edwards has a special report on the path ahead of the Stamford Bridge club:
Will Chelsea go into administration? Club race to avoid financial ruin
Uncertainty reigns at Stamford Bridge and the very real prospect of administration looms unless a swift solution can be found
Chelsea must not be sold off as part of ‘fire sale’, warns Sadiq Khan
The mayor of London has said it is important to ensure Chelsea FC is not sold off as part of a “fire sale”.
The west London club’s owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned over his links to Vladimir Putin as the UK targeted more oligarchs after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Mayor Sadiq Khan urged the Government to remember there are millions of Chelsea fans who are “completely innocent”.
He told the PA news agency: “I think Chelsea are a great Premier League club, they’re the champions of Europe, the world club champions.
“They were a great club before the current owner and they’ll be a great club after the current owner.
“It’s important to distinguish Chelsea and what’s happening in Ukraine because the reality is for too long Russian oligarchs close to Putin had been using homes in London, businesses in London, to launder money.
“I think it’s right that the Government is now taking sanctions and seizing assets of those Russian oligarchs close to Putin.”
Chelsea must not be sold off as part of ‘fire sale’, warns Sadiq Khan
Club owner Roman Abramovich was hit with an asset freeze and travel ban on Thursday.
Football needs ‘radical rethink’ to move away from rich owners
The crisis at Chelsea is a result of a culture that “ignores financial sustainability”, the reform group Fair Game has said.
The European champions face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK Government over his ties to Russia’s president Vladimir Putin, who has launched an invasion of Ukraine.
Abramovich has ploughed in more than £1.5billion since he bought Chelsea in 2003, and the club have already stated the need to amend a licence which allows them to operate but prevents them from generating new revenue.
Fair Game director Niall Couper told the PA news agency: “The situation at Chelsea is yet another example of why football needs a radical rethink.
“The question marks over the club’s future are a result of a culture that ignores financial sustainability.
“Too many clubs are being bankrolled. And the question has to be asked what happens when (those benefactors) disappear?”
Couper added: “We need to move away from a culture that is largely dependent on owner benefactors.
“In 2020, 52 per cent of clubs were technically insolvent and that was before the pandemic. Those numbers need to change.
“We need real-time financial reporting, powers to intervene when problems arise and crucially the Sustainability Index.
“An index that uses the vast sums of funds from the TV revenues to reward well-run clubs, clubs that are financially sustainable and can survive without an owner benefactor.”
Chelsea cash crisis ‘will not go away’ after Roman Abramovich hit with sanctions
Thomas Tuchel insists he is happy to remain the Chelsea manager but admits the “situation will not go away” after owner Roman Abramovich was hit with asset-freezing sanctions by the UK government.
Russian-Israeli billionaire Abramovich put the Blues up for sale on 2 March in the wake of Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.
On Thursday morning the UK government sanctioned the Chelsea owner amid ties to Vladimir Putin, something Abramovich has always strongly denied, to put any sale of the club in doubt, but a change of ownership could still occur.
The Treasury would have to approve a new licence for the sale, on the proviso no profit would go to Abramovich, and the uncertainty is bound to create anxiety at Stamford Bridge.
On the pitch, however, the men’s team secured a 3-1 win at Norwich, while the women’s side beat West Ham 4-1 on Thursday night.
“The situation will not go away, maybe tomorrow it will change again, but it will not go away,” Tuchel said. “I am still happy to be here and still happy to be manager of a strong team. I know there is a lot of noise around.
“I don’t have another answer for you. Relief would mean we struggle with all the information and news out there. It is a big change from yesterday to today. At the moment it seems on the football side it is almost protected.”
Full story:
Chelsea cash crisis ‘will not go away’ after Roman Abramovich hit with sanctions
Blues owner Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government on Thursday morning but can still sell the club under certain conditions
‘Totally uncharted territory’: Chelsea facing harsh reality of life after Roman Abramovich
Among the Chelsea players, there was dark humour about the news, and more earnest questions about what next and what it all means.
The first thing that should be said is that there is a seriousness here way beyond football. The notification of Roman Abramovich’s sanctioning relayed the following, among a lengthy piece of information that was among the very longest of the 204 individuals named.
“Abramovich is associated with a person who is/has been involved in destabilising Ukraine and undermining and threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine, namely Vladimir Putin, with whom Abramovich has had a close relationship for decades.”
This was a fact that media sought to publish and explore for years, but were shackled by the billionaire’s heavy use of litigation.
As long ago as 2006, the book ‘The Billionaire from Nowhere’ by Dominic Midgley and Chris Hutchins reported the following words of radio owner Alexei Venediktov, who recounted an exchange with Abramovich.
“At my last meeting with him, he said to me, ‘Alexei, I promise you I am not interested in politics’. So I reminded him how in 1999 he had helped form the cabinet, how all the candidates for ministerial positions in Putin’s government had had to go one by one into an office to see him. He said, ‘That didn’t happen.’ I said, it did, because I was in the Kremlin that day and saw it with my own eyes. ‘Oh,’ he said, laughing, ‘those were just friendly conversations.’
“I respect him a lot,” Abramovich said in a 1999 interview with the media arm of Gazprom. “Putin is an independent figure. He knows in which direction to lead the country . . . in my opinion, everything that Putin does, he does almost without making any mistakes.”
All of this is now in the open. It undeniably changed the perspective of the last 19 years of Chelsea success, which have a very different sheen. There is an asterisk beside every trophy, at least morally.
A more serious consequence is that it also leaves an uncertain future for over 1,000 people who work at the club.
Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney breaks down what it all means for Chelsea and the very different future the club are now facing:
Chelsea facing ‘totally uncharted territory’ of life after Roman Abramovich
The sanctions against the owner not only impact the here and now of the football club but its future too
Chelsea fans urged to stop chanting in support of owner Roman Abramovich
Chelsea fans have been asked to refrain from chanting in support of their owner Roman Abramovich by a Government minister.
Supporters of the west London club sang Abramovich’s name during the Premier League win at Norwich on Thursday night, hours after the Government had imposed sanctions on him due to his links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Abramovich’s UK assets have been frozen while Chelsea have been issued a special licence to continue operating under strict conditions designed to prevent the Russian-Israeli billionaire generating new revenue.
Technology minister Chris Philp urged Blues fans to remember why Abramovich had been sanctioned in the first place.
“I’m a football fan myself, I’m a Palace fan, in south London. So I understand why fans are very attached to their football clubs,” he told BBC Radio Four’s Today Programme on Friday morning.
“But Roman Abramovich is someone who has been sanctioned now, yesterday morning, for his very close links to Vladimir Putin and the Putin regime.
“And I just say respectfully to the Chelsea fans, I know he’s done a lot for the club, but the humanitarian situation in Ukraine and what the Russian regime are doing to civilians - shelling maternity hospitals and shooting civilians who are fleeing down humanitarian corridors - and that is more important than football.
“And I say that as a football fan myself, and I would just ask them to keep that in mind.”
Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 and has led the club to 21 trophies in the 19 years since. But the club’s future is now uncertain.
Full report:
Chelsea fans urged to stop chanting in support of owner Roman Abramovich
The Russian was sanctioned by the UK Government on Thursday.
Spurs boss Conte ‘loves’ Chelsea and hopes situation resolved for fans and club
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte said he felt pity for former side Chelsea after the Premier League team’s billionaire Russian owner Roman Abramovich had sanctions imposed on him by the British government following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
Abramovich, who had been under scrutiny, announced last week that he was selling the west London club but that process is now on hold leaving the team in a state of limbo, operating under a special government licence.
Italian Conte guided Chelsea to the league title in 2016-17 and the FA Cup crown the following season and said that he felt sorry for their plight.
“It’s not easy, and honestly, it’s a pity, it’s a pity also because I was the coach of this club and enjoyed two seasons,” Conte told reporters ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game against Manchester United.
“I won two titles... in this club and it’s a pity to listen the situation. It’s not simple for the players, it’s not simple for (manager) Thomas Tuchel, the fans, the Chelsea environment.”
Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 for a reported 140 million pounds ($183 million) and his investment resulted in the most successful era in their history as they won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups and the Champions League twice.
The entry on the British sanctions list described Abramovich as “a prominent Russian businessman and pro-Kremlin oligarch” who had enjoyed “a close relationship for decades” with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Abramovich has denied having such ties.
Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” designed not to occupy territory but to destroy its neighbour’s military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.
“Honestly I hope that in general that this situation between Russia and Ukraine is going to finish and to find peace because it’s too much important,” Conte said. “I hope the best for this club... for sure I love the team.”
Reuters
Potential buyers for Chelsea can approach UK government
Anyone interested in buying Chelsea Football Club can approach the British government and make a proposal, the government said on Friday after it sanctioned current owner Roman Abramovich and halted his planned sale of the club.
“As the license conditions are written today, the sale would not be allowed,” Britain’s technology minister Chris Philp told Sky News.
“However, if a buyer emerged it would be open to that buyer or to that football club to approach the government and ask for the conditions to be varied in a way that allows that sale to take place.”
The government, which has been under pressure to ramp up sanctions on Russian oligarchs after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine late last month, imposed a travel ban and froze the assets owned by Abramovich on Thursday.
The announcement effectively brought to a halt his recently-announced plans to sell the West London football club, which he had expected to fetch more than three billion pounds.
Separately, London-listed Russian steelmaker Evraz, in which Abramovich is the largest shareholder with a 28.6% stake according to Refinitiv Eikon, said on Friday its entire board had quit.
Reuters
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies