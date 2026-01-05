Ruben Amorim sacked live: Man Utd name club legend as interim replacement after dismissing Portuguese coach
Amorim was in charge for 14 months but was relieved of his duties on Monday morning
Ruben Amorim has been sacked as head coach of Manchester United with the club deciding to part ways with the Portuguese manager following a run of disappointing results and a media outburst from the manager aimed at the club’s hierarchy.
Amorim was first appointed by Manchester United’s minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in November 2024 following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag on a contract running until the summer of 2027.
He spent 14 months in charge of Man Utd but was relieved of his duties following a meeting with Jason Wilcox and Omar Berrada. Amorim’s dismissal comes following his comments after the draw with Leeds United over the club’s hierarchy interfering with his role as manager. His leaves United sitting sixth in the Premier League table and 17 points behind leaders Arsenal.
U18s head coach and club legend Darren Fletcher will take interim charge of the first team for the match against Burnley on Wednesday.
Follow all the latest updates on Ruben Amorim’s sacking with our live blog below:
Amorim's falling out with the Man Utd board
Ruben Amorim had alluded to frustration behind the scenes in the build-up to the match against Leeds.
He also looked downbeat when sidestepping questions about transfer plans.
“Guys, to start with that – and I noticed that you receive selective information about everything – I came here to be the manager of the Manchester United, not to be the coach of Manchester United,” Amorim said. “And that is clear.
“I know that my name is not (Thomas) Tuchel, it’s not (Antonio) Conte, it’s not (Jose) Mourinho but I’m the manager of Manchester United.
“And it’s going to be like this for 18 months or when the board decides to change, so that was my point.
“I want to finish with that. I’m not going to quit. I will do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me.”
Amorim leaves United sixth in table
Ruben Amorim’s tenure at Manchester United has been a frustrating one but signs were positive that the club was slowly progressing.
United currently sit sixth in the Premier League table and are only three points off a place in the top four.
They are however 17 points behind the leaders Arsenal and haven’t been seen as likely title challengers under Amorim.
Darren Fletcher to take interim charge
As part of Manchester United’s statement on Ruben Amorim’s dismissal the club revealed that Darren Fletcher will take charge of the first team for the next match against Burnley.
Fletcher has had various roles at Old Trafford since retiring from playing including coach of the U16s, first team coach, Technical Director and, most recently, Head Coach of U18s.
Fletcher will lead the first team as interim manager for United’s Premier League clash with Burnley on Wednesday 7 January and, most likely, be in charge for the FA Cup tie with Brighton on Sunday 11 January as well.
Amorim launches explosive rant against Man Utd board ahead of sacking
Here’s a look at Ruben Amorim’s post match press conference following the draw with Leeds on Sunday.
His comments here are likely to have prompted the club’s hierarchy to act in terms of his sacking:
Manchester United's club statement
Manchester United have released a statement about the sacking of Ruben Amorim which reads:
“Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United.
“Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a Uefa Europa League Final in Bilbao in May.
“With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish.
“The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future.
“Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday.”
Ruben Amorim sacked by Man United to end miserable reign
Ruben Amorim has been sacked by Manchester United to end a turbulent spell in charge at Old Trafford after just 14 months.
A flashy hire after a spectacular reign at Sporting, Amorim struggled to implement his preferred 3-4-2-1 system, remaining loyal to it despite apparent alternatives.
