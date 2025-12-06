Man City close gap on leaders Arsenal with once-sided win over Sunderland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Manchester City cut Arsenal’s lead at the top of the Premier League to two points with a comfortable 3-0 win over Sunderland on Saturday.

Centre-backs Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol set Pep Guardiola’s side on their way with a quickfire double before the break at the Etihad Stadium.

Phil Foden wrapped up the points after 65 minutes but his fifth goal in three games was as much about a moment of magic from Rayan Cherki.

The Frenchman set up Foden’s header, which crashed in off the bar, with a superb rabona cross.

That inspired moment effectively killed off the challenge of Sunderland, who finished with 10 men after substitute Luke O’Nien was sent off in stoppage time.

Prior to Foden’s goal the Black Cats, who began the game in fifth, had been threatening to get back into the game. Instead, they were left to rue a slow start while City, after holding off fightbacks from Leeds and Fulham in the past week, were relieved to avoid another scare.

They will now head to Real Madrid for their next Champions League outing on Wednesday in confident mood knowing their domestic title challenge is firmly back on.

It was a slow-burner of a contest and City needed to be patient to capitalise on Arsenal’s slip-up at Aston Villa.

There was little to excite in the opening half-hour, although Enzo Le Fee went close for Sunderland from distance.

City took control through the unlikely sources of Dias and Gvardiol.

Dias hit the first with a thumping strike into the top corner from 25 yards in the 31st minute after edging forward to support an attack.

Sunderland barely had chance to reset before City doubled their lead.

This time Gvardiol finished, timing his leap perfectly to head home at the back post from a Foden corner.

City went close to a third early in the second half when Jeremy Doku wriggled through and curled a low effort against the post and Foden’s follow-up was blocked.

That scare appeared to wake Sunderland up and Dias was hurried into a mistake moments later, presenting an opportunity to Wilson Isidor. Gianluigi Donnarumma reacted quickly to block the forward, who was also denied a late winner at Anfield by a goalline clearance.

Sunderland went even closer when Granit Xhaka struck the post from a corner but, as the game then opened up, the unusually quiet Erling Haaland was thwarted by a header off the line by Lutsharel Geertruida.

City stepped up the intensity and Haaland, who touched the ball just twice in the whole first half, launched an attack with a charge upfield.

He fed Cherki out wide and the Frenchman reached the byline before checking back and producing his sublime assist for Foden to head in.

Cherki could have added to the lead himself but shot straight at Robin Roefs, who also palmed over from Doku.

Sunderland’s misery was compounded when O’Nien, who only entered the field in the 88th minute, was dismissed for a poor challenge on Mathues Nunes.