Sam Allardyce insulted by Michael Antonio’s ‘disgusting’ long-ball criticism

Outgoing West Brom boss Sam Allardyce has labelled West Ham striker Michail Antonio ‘disrespectful’ after comments he made about the manager’s playing style.

The Hammers came from behind to beat the Baggies 3-1 at The Hawthorns and keep alive their hopes of Europa League football next season.

After the game, Antonio suggested Allardyce likes to play long-ball football with ‘big men’ in the channel, something the former England manager did not take well.

Speaking in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, the 66-year-old said: “He (Antonio) has just insulted me and my team. I know he's a nice lad but it's disgusting what he said. I think he should go back and watch the game and see how really played. Our front two are 5ft 10 and 5ft 9 so I don't know what big men he saw running in the channel.

“I haven't been more than that for the last six to seven years because it's all you lot talk about. Just like Michail Antonio said, "it's Sam, we're long ball. It's Sam, the way we play.

“It is a load of c**p and it always has been a load of crap because I've never played the same at any club I've been at and if you thought that was long ball today then somebody is deluded.

“We played long ball against Liverpool because it was the right way to play and we should have got a result against them. They didn't like it. But it shows if you play a simple game against Liverpool, you can get at them, get behind them and you can get chances.

“They've gone and beat Burnley 3-0 tonight, they were dead lucky to beat us the other night, dead lucky. Today, West Ham didn't deserve to beat us 3-1, but that's our fault nobody else's.”

Allardyce announced on Wednesday evening that he will be leaving West Brom at the end of the season.

The experienced coach joined Albion in December in a bid to help them avoid Premier League relegation.

But since arriving in the Midlands Allardyce has only managed to win two games out of 19, a run which led them to be relegated with three games remaining.

“West Bromwich Albion made me a generous offer to stay at The Hawthorns that shows the commitment of an ambitious club,” Allardyce said. “After serious consideration I have decided not to accept that offer.

“If I were to stay and achieve promotion next season the expectation would be for me to continue for at least another season and, sadly, that is not a commitment I feel able to make at this stage of my career.

“I believe the club now needs stability and continuity and this would, in my opinion, best be provided by a young and ambitious manager who can get us back to where we should be as an established Premier League football club.

“I must thank the players and staff, in particular Luke Dowling and Ken (Xu Ke), for their unwavering commitment to a very difficult challenge during my time at the club.

“This challenge was made all the more difficult, of course, by the enforced absence of the club’s fantastic supporters, some of whom I am delighted were present for our final home game against West Ham United.

“The club have asked for my opinion on the qualities my successor will require and I have been more than happy to offer my thoughts. The search for my replacement starts after the final game of the season at Leeds United. In the meantime, we will be concentrating fully on the preparation for that game and will do everything we can to finish the season with as many points as possible.”