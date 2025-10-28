Michelle Agyemang’s ‘awful’ injury spoils England win for Sarina Wiegman

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sarina Wiegman was concerned about a serious-looking knee injury to forward Michelle Agyemang that marred England’s 3-0 win over Australia.

Substitute Agyemang, the teenage star of the Lionesses’ successful European Championship defence this summer, was carried off on a stretcher as goals from Aggie Beever-Jones, Lucy Bronze and a late Georgia Stanway penalty saw England to a comfortable win at Pride Park.

That came against an Australia side reduced to 10 players in just the 19th minute when Alanna Kennedy was sent off for hauling down Alessia Russo when the England striker was running through on goal.

Agyemang was introduced in the 62nd minute but went down clutching her knee in an incident away from the play and Wiegman said: “It was an awful moment, doesn’t look good.

“We don’t know yet until she gets assessed but I’m not very positive about what I saw.”

Beever-Jones scored a thunderous opener, at the second attempt from the free-kick conceded by Kennedy, before Bronze swept home a second on her 34th birthday.

Stanway’s late spot-kick gave the scoreline a fairer look and Wiegman said: “Happy with the result, 3-0 is a good score.

“We started really well, dominated the game, put them under pressure in and out of possession.

“They went down to 10 and changed a couple things. We wanted to keep the pace, created a lot of good moments, saw a few more things we need to get better at execution.

“(The red card) was disappointing, and they are the rules. When it’s a qualifier we don’t care but with a friendly you want to play 11 v 11. That’s where you get the most. We tried to adapt to that straight away.”

The result marked a positive response after England were beaten 2-1 by Brazil, who also had a player sent off, on Saturday.

Wiegman added: “I really enjoyed this camp. The team came in a good place and everyone was excited to come back for the homecoming tour.

“It was nice to see those celebrations but at the same time getting ready for the World Cup qualifiers and want to use these games in the best way.”

Australia head coach Joe Montemurro said: “We didn’t start well. England were more proactive, we didn’t get into any rhythm and the game changed with 10 players.

“There are opportunities to put in practice other ideas. Second half we made a few adjustments, limited opportunities in the box for England.

“They started well before the sending-off and we take it as a learning curve for us.”