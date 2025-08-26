Seamus Coleman omitted from Republic of Ireland squad for World Cup qualifiers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Everton captain Seamus Coleman has not been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for the start of their World Cup qualification campaign against Hungary and Armenia next month.

Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson described Coleman as a “leader in this squad” after the veteran full-back withdrew from June friendlies against Senegal and Luxembourg through injury.

Hallgrimsson said he hoped Coleman would return to the new campaign “fit and flying”, but the 36-year-old has been an unused substitute in Everton’s first two games of the new Premier League season.

The injured Robbie Brady, Ferencvaros summer signing Callum O’Dowda and Istanbul Basaksehir’s Festy Ebosele also miss out.

Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu and Ipswich striker Chiedozie Ogbene are included for the World Cup opener against Hungary in Dublin on September 6 and the long trip to Armenia three days later.

Bazunu has recovered from a knee injury to start for Saints this season, and Ogbene also returns for the first time since October 2024 after rupturing an Achilles tendon.

Uncapped Stoke defender Bosun Lawal, who was called up for the summer friendly with Luxembourg, and QPR centre-back Jimmy Dunne feature in Hallgrimsson’s 23-man squad.

Burnley captain Josh Cullen returns after being rested for the summer friendlies, and is joined in midfield by Jason Knight, Killian Phillips and Jack Taylor.

Hallgrimsson will be heartened by the early-season form of strikers Troy Parrott and Evan Ferguson.

Parrott has scored 10 goals already for AZ Alkmaar and in seven consecutive matches – a club record for the Dutch side – while Ferguson was named player of the match on his Serie A debut for Roma in their 1-0 victory over Bologna on Saturday.

Republic of Ireland squad: C Kelleher (Brentford), G Bazunu (Southampton), M Travers (Everton), M Doherty (Wolves), J O’Brien (Everton), N Collins (Brentford), D O’Shea (Ipswich), J Dunne (QPR), B Lawal (Stoke), L Scales (Celtic), R Manning (Southampton), J Cullen (Burnley), J Knight (Bristol City), J Taylor (Ipswich), K Phillips (St Mirren), E Ferguson (Roma), T Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), A Idah (Celtic), F Azaz (Middlesbrough), S Szmodics, C Ogbene, K McAteer (all Ipswich), M Johnston (West Brom).