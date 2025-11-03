Nico O’Reilly sets sights on making England World Cup squad

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nico O’Reilly has his sights set on making Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad after establishing himself in Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side.

The 20-year-old academy graduate scored his first goal of the season to put the seal on Sunday’s 3-1 win over Bournemouth which lifted City back up to second in the Premier League.

Thrust into the side as a stand-in left-back after an injury to summer signing Rayan Ait-Nouri, O’Reilly – who came through the ranks as a midfielder – now looks like first-choice in the position after growing into the role with impressive contributions at both ends of the pitch.

His performances were recognised last month when he was called up by Tuchel after an injury to Reece James and he is now hoping for another call this month for the World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania.

“It was a great experience, being around the lads, obviously meeting Thomas,” O’Reilly said. “(I’m) looking forward to looking at the World Cup, trying to get myself in that squad. I keep working hard. That’s the whole thing – to go (to the World Cup).”

Guardiola could be seen blowing kisses towards O’Reilly after his goal just before the hour effectively sealed Sunday’s win, the strike coming after Bournemouth had two excellent chances to equalise early in the second half.

O’Reilly’s confidence was on show as he took a touch on the edge of the box, passing up the chance to lay the ball off to Erling Haaland before hitting a low shot beyond the reach of Djordje Petrovic.

“It was a great day, the most important thing was three points,” O’Reilly said. “We got that and I’m obviously happy to get a goal.

“I should have scored in the first half. (Guardiola) definitely encourages me to get forward in those areas and that’s what I try and do.”

City are yet to lose a Premier League game that O’Reilly has started and he will hope to keep his place for two big home games to come this week with Borussia Dortmund the visitors on Wednesday in the Champions League before City face champions Liverpool next Sunday.

That already looks a crucial game with Arsenal six points clear of City at the top of the table.

“We’re definitely aware (of the standings),” O’Reilly added. “It is still early on in the season and anything can happen but obviously it is good to be around top spot. We are happy with where we are at the minute.”