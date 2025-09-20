Sheffield United vs Charlton Athletic LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow all the action from Bramall Lane
Follow live coverage as Sheffield United face Charlton Athletic in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.
Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.
Sheffield United vs Charlton Athletic
Match ends, Sheffield United 0, Charlton Athletic 1.
Sheffield United vs Charlton Athletic
Second Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Charlton Athletic 1.
Sheffield United vs Charlton Athletic
Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.
Sheffield United vs Charlton Athletic
Isaac Olaofe (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Sheffield United vs Charlton Athletic
Goal! Sheffield United 0, Charlton Athletic 1. Isaac Olaofe (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Bree.
Sheffield United vs Charlton Athletic
Foul by Thomas Cannon (Sheffield United).
Sheffield United vs Charlton Athletic
Substitution, Sheffield United. Djibril Soumaré replaces Alex Matos.
Sheffield United vs Charlton Athletic
Femi Seriki (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sheffield United vs Charlton Athletic
Attempt missed. James Bree (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments