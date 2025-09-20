Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Sheffield United vs Charlton Athletic LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from Bramall Lane

Luke Baker
Saturday 20 September 2025 17:02 BST
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Sheffield United face Charlton Athletic in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.

Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Sheffield United vs Charlton Athletic

Match ends, Sheffield United 0, Charlton Athletic 1.

20 September 2025 16:53

Sheffield United vs Charlton Athletic

Second Half ends, Sheffield United 0, Charlton Athletic 1.

20 September 2025 16:53

Sheffield United vs Charlton Athletic

Foul by Femi Seriki (Sheffield United).

20 September 2025 16:52

Sheffield United vs Charlton Athletic

Fourth official has announced 4 minutes of added time.

20 September 2025 16:49

Sheffield United vs Charlton Athletic

Isaac Olaofe (Charlton Athletic) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

20 September 2025 16:49

Sheffield United vs Charlton Athletic

Goal! Sheffield United 0, Charlton Athletic 1. Isaac Olaofe (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Bree.

20 September 2025 16:48

Sheffield United vs Charlton Athletic

Foul by Thomas Cannon (Sheffield United).

20 September 2025 16:47

Sheffield United vs Charlton Athletic

Substitution, Sheffield United. Djibril Soumaré replaces Alex Matos.

20 September 2025 16:46

Sheffield United vs Charlton Athletic

Femi Seriki (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

20 September 2025 16:46

Sheffield United vs Charlton Athletic

Attempt missed. James Bree (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

20 September 2025 16:45

