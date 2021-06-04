Charlie Caton signs professional deal with Shrewsbury

Teenage striker Charlie Caton has committed his future to Shrewsbury until 2023 after signing professional terms, the League One club have announced.

The 18-year-old, who trained regularly with Steve Cotterill’s first-team squad and made three senior league appearances last season, has put pen to paper on a two-year deal at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

First-team coach and academy director David Longwell told the club’s official website: “Charlie is a natural goal-scorer and he did well last year. He was involved with the first-team regularly and that has done him well.

“We are hoping he can kick on now. He needs to come in during pre-season and show the manager what he’s got to offer.

“He’s a great lad and he’s very respectful. We are now trying to push him because he’s got so much more potential.”