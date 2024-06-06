Soccer Aid 2024: Who is playing in the charity match?

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Soccer Aid is back this weekend as a host of celebrities and former professional footballers take part in the annual charity match to raise money for Unicef.

Since its inception in 2006, Soccer Aid has raised over £90m for Unicef as crowds flock to see legends of the sport and famous faces from other fields compete over 90 minutes.

Last year’s edition was held at Old Trafford, with the World XI extending their winning run to five games with a 4-2 victory over England, and Stamford Bridge will host this time around.

Recently-departed Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino will manage the World XI for the second consecutive year, while England have recruited another man familiar with the Stamford Bridge dugout in the form of ex-Blues player and manager Frank Lampard.

Here’s what you need to know about both teams.

Which celebrities are playing?

The full line-ups have now been confirmed with a number of celebrities and football legends set to play in the 2024 event, while YouTuber Billy Wingrove – who is part of F2Freestylers – will be the Soccer Aid skills coach helping both sides

Former Chelsea player Eden Hazard will make his long-awaited return to Stamford Bridge after he retired in October last year and will be joined on the World XI by the likes of former Real Madrid full-back Roberto Carlos, Italian legend Alessandro Del Piero and another Chelsea star of yesteryear, Michael Essien.

The world’s fastest man Usain Bolt returns to captain the World XI for another edition and will be joined by a slew of celebrities including radio DJ Roman Kemp, actors Martin Compston and Emmett J Scanlan and comedian Lee Mack.

England’s team will once again be captained by former Lionesses midfielder Jill Scott, with Joe Cole, Theo Walcott, Jack Wilshere and Jermain Defoe among the other high-profile former players set to take part.

The team will also feature former England cricketer Stuart Broard and Olympic long-distance running legend Sir Mo Farah as well as celebrity figures including actor Tom Hiddleston, singer Tom Grennan, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn and actor Erin Doherty.

England

Coaches: Frank Lampard, Harry Redknapp, Vicky McClure, Robbie Williams, David Seaman

Legends: Jill Scott (Captain), Gary Cahill, Karen Carney, Joe Cole, Jermain Defoe, David James, Theo Walcott, Ellen White, Jack Wilshere

Celebrities: Steven Bartlett, Bobby Brazier, Stuart Broad, Alex Brooker, Erin Doherty, Danny Dyer, Sir Mo Farah, Tom Grennan, Eddie Hearn, Tom Hiddleston, Paddy McGuinness, Miniminter, Sam Quek, Sam Thompson

World XI

Coaches: Mauricio Pochettino, Robbie Keane, Jesus Perez

Legends: Eden Hazard, Roberto Carlos, Petr Cech, Patrice Evra, John Obi Mikel, Michael Essien, Alessandro Del Piero, Kheira Hamraoui, Olga Garcia, Kaylyn Kyle

Celebrities: Usain Bolt (Captain), Maisie Adam, Theo Baker, Tony Bellew, Martin Compston, Diamond, Tommy Fury, Roman Kemp, Lee Mack, Jason Manford, Emmett J Scanlan, Micheal Ward, Tion Wayne

When is Soccer Aid 2024?

The 2024 edition of Soccer Aid will take place on Sunday 9 June, with kick-off at 7.30pm. The match will be hosted at Stamford Bridge, London.

How can I watch it?

As usual, viewers in the United Kingdom will be able to watch the match for free on ITV1 or online via ITVX. Coverage starts from 6pm

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.