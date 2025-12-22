South Africa v Angola live: Africa Cup of Nations updates as Bafana Bafana begin tournament
South Africa begin their Africa Cup of Nations bid having finished third at the last edition of the tournament
South Africa take on Angola as the Bafana Bafana begin their Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Marrakech.
Both teams will be looking to make a fast start to Group B - which also includes Mohamed Salah’s Egypt and Zimbabwe - as South Africa aim to build on a promising run at the last Africa Cup of Nations tournament where they reached the semi-finals and won the third-place play-off against DR Congo.
Under manager Hugo Broos, South Africa have also qualified for next summer’s World Cup - where they will have the honour of facing co-hosts Mexico in the opening fixture of the tournament. In qualifying for the World Cup, South Africa have raised expectations that they could be among the favourites at this year’s Afcon, having won the tournament for the only time in 1996.
South Africa’s build-up to the tournament has been overshadowed, however, by comments made by their Belgian manager Broos regarding Bafana centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi. Broos denied that he was racist after criticising Mbokazi for arriving late at a pre-tournament camp.
Follow live updates from South Africa v Angola, below
Angola face tough task to emerge from Group B
Angola reached the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon two years ago but have landed in a tough group alongside South Africa and Egypt in Group B.
But they topped their group last time out, ahead of Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Algeria.
South Africa bring promise into Africa Cup of Nations
South Africa defeated Morocco and Cape Verde on their way to reaching the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations two years ago, before losing on penalties in Nigeria. They did, though, beat DR Congo on penalties in the third-place play-off to record their best result at the tournament since 2000.
Since then, South Africa qualified for the World Cup for the first time since they hosted the tournament in 2010 - beating Nigeria to top spot in their qualifying group. They will play Mexico in the opening match of the tournament next summer.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to build-up to South Africa’s opening match against Angola at the Africa Cup of Nations.
