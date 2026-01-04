Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cameroon set up blockbuster Afcon quarter-final with hosts Morocco after edging out South Africa

The Indomitable Lions squeezed past Bafana Bafana, with a gripping last eight match with Morocco on the cards, after the hosts downed Tanzania 1-0

Cameroon set up a blockbuster Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against hosts Morocco after edging out South Africa 2-1 on Sunday.

Driven by heartache from failing to qualify for the World Cup 2026 in the USA, Canada and Mexico, the five-time winners proved too strong for Bafana Bafana at the Stade El Barida.

Goals from Junior Tchamadeu and teenage striker Christian Kofane ensured a significant victory The Indomitable Lions although they had to fight off a late comeback as South Africa pulled one back through substitute Evidence Makgopa with two minutes to play.

Earlier on Sunday, Morocco booked their berth in the last eight with a 1-0 win over Tanzania, also in Rabat.

South Africa had a bright start and two good chances to take an early lead with Lyle Foster heading wide from a second-minute freekick and Relebogile Mofokeng breaking free after some horror defending from Che Malone but then putting his effort over the top with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Cameroon took control of the game thereafter with Bryan Mbeumo showing impressive industry as he continually switched flanks and probed at the opposing defence.

But it was fullback Tchamadeu who made the breakthrough in the 34th minute as Carlos Baleba’s shot from the edge of the area, after South Africa had cleared a corner, rebounded off a defender to Tchamadeu in space on the left and he had an easy finish.

The 19-year-old Kofane put Cameroon further ahead two minutes into the second half as he headed home unmarked at the back post for a second goal in successive matches at the tournament.

South Africa's players applaud their fans
South Africa's players applaud their fans (AFP via Getty Images)
Morocco's Brahim Diaz celebrates scoring
Morocco's Brahim Diaz celebrates scoring (REUTERS)
Tanzania's goalkeeper Hussein Masalanga reacts
Tanzania's goalkeeper Hussein Masalanga reacts (AFP via Getty Images)

South Africa looked to get themselves back into the contest with left back Samkelo Kabini having an effort cleared off the line on the hour mark and Teboho Mokoena’s free kick turned around the corner by Cameroon goalkeeper Devis Epassy.

At the other end, a swift Cameroon counter-attack with 20 minutes left could have seen them score again but South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams made a vital interception to deny Arthur Avom.

South Africa laid siege to the Cameroon goal in the closing stages and substitute striker Makgopa bundled the ball over for a late consolation.

