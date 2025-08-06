Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Spurs captain Son Heung-min set to seal Los Angeles FC move in MLS record deal

The 33-year-old bid an emotional farewell to Tottenham in his home country of South Korea at the weekend.

George Sessions
Wednesday 06 August 2025 08:47 BST
Son Heung-min is set to complete his move to LAFC on Wednesday (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Tottenham captain Son Heung-min is expected to complete his transfer to Los Angeles FC on Wednesday.

Son revealed on Saturday, before playing in Sunday’s pre-season 1-1 draw with Newcastle in his home country of South Korea, that he would leave Spurs after a decade of service for the Premier League club.

After an emotional farewell, Son arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday and watched LAFC clinch a 2-1 win over Tigres at BMO Stadium.

A press conference has since been arranged by the Major League Soccer club for 1400 local time (2200BST) on Wednesday, when Son’s arrival is set to be officially announced.

The 33-year-old made the decision to bring his time at Tottenham to an end this summer after he helped the club end a 17-year trophy drought in May with Europa League final success over Manchester United.

With Son into the final 12 months of his deal at Spurs, the South Korea forward felt it was the right time for a “fresh challenge”, having signed from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

LAFC had already indicated their interest in Son by this point and a deal for a fee in excess of £20million has been reached with Tottenham, the PA news agency understands.

Son’s transfer will be an MLS record, surpassing the 21.5m US dollars Atlanta spent on signing forward Emmanuel Latte Lath from Middlesbrough in February.

Spurs stalwart Son will exit north London after scoring 173 goals in 454 appearances.

