Monday’s briefing: Scotland seal play-off berth and Chelsea back to winning ways

Scotland failed to impress against Belarus but still secured a victory that put them a step closer to World Cup qualification.

In the Women’s Super League, Chelsea returned to winning ways, while Manchester City came from behind to beat Liverpool.

Scotland guaranteed play-off spot

Scotland laboured to an unconvincing 2-1 Hampden win over Belarus – but it proved enough to seal a top-two finish in Group C with two World Cup qualifiers to come.

Goals from Che Adams and Scott McTominay ultimately guaranteed Scotland at least a play-off place as Greece later suffered a 3-1 defeat against Denmark that left them seven points adrift of the top two.

Given Denmark’s goal difference advantage, Scotland will almost certainly need to beat the Danes at Hampden on November 18, but a draw in Greece three days earlier would be enough to ensure the final match is the group decider.

Steve Clarke took charge of the national side for a record-breaking 72nd time but he could not muster much positivity, saying: “I’m really disappointed – really, really disappointed.

“It’s possibly as disappointed as I’ve been over the whole 72 games. We just didn’t turn up.”

Chelsea edge to win over Spurs

Chelsea battled past Tottenham to consolidate top spot in the WSL after Keira Walsh’s second-half strike secured a 1-0 win at Kingsmeadow.

The Blues had drawn their last two games, against Manchester United and then Twente in the Champions League, but Walsh’s 20-yard strike proved enough for a fifth win from six WSL games.

Manchester City sit one point behind Chelsea after Aoba Fujino found a late winner to beat Liverpool, who remain pointless, and old boss Gareth Taylor 2-1.

Manchester United remain two points behind Chelsea and are still unbeaten after coming from behind to win 4-1 at Everton, where substitute Jess Park scored twice late on.

Wales look to keep destiny in their own hands

Craig Bellamy is convinced that a “special moment” is always waiting, and Wales hope to turn that into reality in their crunch World Cup qualifier against Belgium on Monday.

The sombre mood that followed Thursday’s comprehensive 3-0 Wembley defeat to England had the perfect pick-me-up 24 hours later, as group favourites Belgium were held to a 0-0 draw at home by North Macedonia.

That result placed Wales’ World Cup destiny in their own hands as far as automatic qualification is concerned.

“It’s everything,” said Bellamy. “I’m quite positive. Do you want to go to America? So do I. Give everything we’ve got to get there.

“It (the response to Wembley) has given me the feeling this team can go a lot further. That leaves you excited. I believe there’s always a special moment coming.”

I didn’t mean any disrespect – Julian Nagelsmann

Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann has said he is “sorry” if Northern Ireland felt his comments about their style of play were disrespectful.

Nagelsmann caused a stir after Germany’s 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over Northern Ireland in Cologne last month when he said Michael O’Neill’s side play “a lot of long balls” with an approach that “isn’t particularly easy on the eyes”.

The topic has returned to the fore ahead of Monday’s Group A rematch in Belfast, with O’Neill responding by pointing to the number of times Germany pumped the ball long themselves in Cologne and saying it was not his job to worry about what his opponents may think.

Nagelsmann said on Sunday: “I didn’t mean any disrespect. I said it may not be beautiful to watch but the more important topic, the key topic I mentioned, is they do it really well. They play long balls with an idea.”

What’s on today

Wales and Northern Ireland both face difficult matches in their quest for World Cup qualification again Belgium and Germany, respectively.

England Under-21s play Andorra in a European qualifier, while the senior side complete their preparations for Tuesday’s clash with Latvia.