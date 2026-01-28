Steven Gerrard blasts Arne Slot for bizarre Liverpool-PSG claim: ‘A body blow for the fans’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Steven Gerrard has blasted Arne Slot for suggesting that Liverpool’s Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain last season contributed to the club winning the Premier League.

Under fresh criticism following Saturday’s stoppage-time defeat to Bournemouth, Reds manager Slot argued in Tuesday’s press conference that his squad were aided in their pursuit of domestic success by their European failure, which saw eventual champions PSG emerge victorious on penalties at Anfield.

“This is not going to be a popular opinion but maybe the reason we won the league last season is that we had to play Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16, because they beat us and we had every time a [full] week to prepare for our next game,” said Slot in Tuesday’s press conference ahead of the club’s European league phase finale against Qarabag.

“Maybe that helped us. Every manager is aware that the bigger squad you have, the better equipped you are for so many games.”

Slot’s comments received backlash from Liverpool fans, who questioned the manager’s mentality given the club were 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League at the time of their last 16 exit.

And club legend Gerrard has echoed these concerns, telling TNT Sports: “I can understand the fans being frustrated on the back of that interview for the simple reason is they were 15 points clear. In my opinion they had the league wrapped up by that point.

To sort of say that helped them is a body blow for the fans really because the fans have been on the journey, they pay good money to follow the team in the UCL games.

“The frustration and the emotion of going out of the UCL, for a player or a fan, it hurts. It kills you. To sort of say that went and helped you when you are already 15 points clear, you can understand the frustrations.”

open image in gallery Steven Gerrard said that Arne Slot’s comments were a “body blow to the fans” ( PA Wire )

Gerrard added that he believes Slot’s role is under increased pressure amid growing fan dissatisfaction, with Liverpool dropping into sixth after seeing their 13-match unbeaten run brought to an end at the Vitality Stadium.

But despite the noise, Gerrard feels Slot will still have the support of Liverpool’s hierarchy going into Wednesday’s clash with Qarabag, with Slot on the verge of delivering a top-eight finish in their European league phase campaign, which would see Liverpool bypass the ever-perilous knockout play-offs.

Gerrard said: “Knowing Richard Hughes, and Michael Edwards a little bit more, they’ll want to rally around the manager. I think the pressure is more externally than internally.”