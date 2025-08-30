Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as Stoke City face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.
An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.
Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.
Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion
Match ends, Stoke City 0, West Bromwich Albion 1.
Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion
Second Half ends, Stoke City 0, West Bromwich Albion 1.
Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Josh Maja replaces Jayson Molumby.
Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion
Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Alex Williams.
Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion
Substitution, Stoke City. Eric-Junior Bocat replaces Aaron Cresswell.
Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion
Foul by Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion).
Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion
Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.
Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Alex Williams replaces Alex Mowatt.
Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Ousmane Diakité replaces Mikey Johnston.
