Independent
Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship result, final score and reaction

Follow all the action from bet365 Stadium

Luke Baker
Saturday 30 August 2025 14:26 BST
Comments
A general view of Bet365 Stadium
A general view of Bet365 Stadium (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Stoke City face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Relegation from the top flight last term means Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton are all back in the second tier this term and will be expected to push for play-off spots again at least, but so too will newly-promoted Birmingham City and Wrexham, with a host of hopefuls eyeing up the £200m jackpot that comes with promotion to the top flight. At the other end of the table, Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City hope to stay up amid crises.

Follow updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion

Match ends, Stoke City 0, West Bromwich Albion 1.

30 August 2025 14:23

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion

Second Half ends, Stoke City 0, West Bromwich Albion 1.

30 August 2025 14:23

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Josh Maja replaces Jayson Molumby.

30 August 2025 14:21

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion

Corner, Stoke City. Conceded by Alex Williams.

30 August 2025 14:20

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion

Substitution, Stoke City. Eric-Junior Bocat replaces Aaron Cresswell.

30 August 2025 14:18

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion

Foul by Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion).

30 August 2025 14:18

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion

Foul by Róbert Bozeník (Stoke City).

30 August 2025 14:17

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion

Fourth official has announced 5 minutes of added time.

30 August 2025 14:16

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Alex Williams replaces Alex Mowatt.

30 August 2025 14:14

Stoke City vs West Bromwich Albion

Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Ousmane Diakité replaces Mikey Johnston.

30 August 2025 14:14

