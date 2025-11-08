Sunderland vs Arsenal live: Injury-hit Premier League leaders face tough test against high-flying hosts
Mikel Arteta’s men bid to extend their lead at the top of the table against the in-form hosts
An injury-hit Arsenal will hope to extend their advantage at the top of the Premier League table but face a tough trip to high-flying Sunderland.
Viktor Gyokeres joined a lengthy absentee list for Mikel Arteta last week but the Arsenal winning machine has kept on rolling regardless, with another clean sheet secured in a 3-0 midweek success against Slavia Prague. Arteta hinted ahead of this trip that his squad could be bolstered by a returnee or two as the London club look to strengthen their position before Liverpool and Manchester City meet tomorrow.
Things will not be easy, though, at in-form Sunderland with Regis Le Bris and his side continuing to establish themselves as the season’s surprise package. With a former Arsenal captain in Granit Xhaka proving a shrewd addition and leader, this will be another test of their credentials as they look to keep their push for European places going.
Team news
Granit Xhaka will be set to face his former club as Black Cats skipper, who has been sensational since his summer move. In terms of injuries, defender Omar Alderete will be touch-and-go as he aims for a return from a concussion, while Aji Alese, Dennis Cirkin, Romaine Mundle, Leo Fuhr Hjelde and Habib Diarra remain out.
Early title favourites Arsenal will hope to avoid becoming the latest to fall victim to this season’s surprise package as they face high-flying Sunderland in the Premier League.
The Gunners established a six-point lead at the top of the table after 10 games entering the weekend, boasting a close-to impenetrable defence that has seen them concede only three goals this term.
But while this might have appeared one of their more straightforward assignments at the beginning of the campaign, Sunderland pose one of the biggest threats to Arsenal’s win streak.
The Black Cats, who were favourites for relegation off the back of play-off glory in May, sit pretty in fourth and have already slain a London giant this season, beating Chelsea on their own turf in October.
Good afternoon
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of this evening’s Premier League match between Sunderland and Arsenal at the Stadium of Light.
The Gunners start the weekend leading the Premier League while Sunderland started the day in fourth, with both sides having produced excellent starts to the season – Arsenal with their impressive defensive record and the Black Cats with their surprise ascent up the table.
It’s the toughest test yet for the newly promoted side though, with Arsenal having kept a clean sheet in each of their last eight matches as they look to extend their lead at the top ahead of Liverpool facing Manchester City tomorrow.
We’ll have all the latest build-up, team news and updates right here.
