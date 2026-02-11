Slot admits Champions League is minimum acceptable for Liverpool

Sunderland host Liverpool in the Premier League with the visitors travelling north hoping to close the gap on Manchester United and Chelsea in the final Champions League qualification spots.

Arne Slot’s side are still reeling from the dramatic loss to Manchester City last weekend, with the Reds currently sitting five points behind fifth-placed Chelsea but perhaps boosted by both of their top-five rivals dropping points last night.

However, it doesn’t get any easier for the champions as they travel to the Stadium of Light to face a Sunderland side who are unbeaten at home so far this season.

The Black Cats began the weekend in ninth after the 3-0 loss to Arsenal, but with positive results at home against the Gunners and Man City already this term, it’ll take a big performance for Liverpool to deal them their first home loss of the season.

Follow all the latest team news and updates from the Stadium of Light below: