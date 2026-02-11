Sunderland vs Liverpool live: Reds face tough Premier League test in bid to salvage top-five push
Arne Slot’s side are five points behind Chelsea in fifth as they travel to face the Black Cats, who are unbeaten at home so far this season
Sunderland host Liverpool in the Premier League with the visitors travelling north hoping to close the gap on Manchester United and Chelsea in the final Champions League qualification spots.
Arne Slot’s side are still reeling from the dramatic loss to Manchester City last weekend, with the Reds currently sitting five points behind fifth-placed Chelsea but perhaps boosted by both of their top-five rivals dropping points last night.
However, it doesn’t get any easier for the champions as they travel to the Stadium of Light to face a Sunderland side who are unbeaten at home so far this season.
The Black Cats began the weekend in ninth after the 3-0 loss to Arsenal, but with positive results at home against the Gunners and Man City already this term, it’ll take a big performance for Liverpool to deal them their first home loss of the season.
Follow all the latest team news and updates from the Stadium of Light below:
When is Sunderland vs Liverpool?
Sunderland’s meeting with Liverpool kicks off at 8:15pm GMT on Wednesday 11 February at the Stadium of Light.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK will be able to watch the match on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting at 7pm. Subscribers can also stream the game on discovery+.
Predicted line-ups
Sunderland XI: Roefs; Geertruida, Mukiele, Ballard, Reinildo; Sadiki, Diarra; Hume, Le Fee, Talbi; Brobbey.
Liverpool XI: Alisson; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike.
Team news
Liverpool’s season MVP Szoboszlai will be absent after the debacle that surrounded his late red card against City, while the club’s injury problems are not likely to improve for the trip to the north east. Joe Gomez is unlikely to make a comeback, while Jeremy Frimpong is set for a few more weeks on the sidelines. Alexander Isak, Giovanni Leoni and Conor Bradley are out for months.
Sunderland are without Granit Xhaka due to injury as well as January signing Jocelin Ta Bi, who is getting up to match fitness. Bertrand Traore may be available to return from a knee injury. Lutsharel Geertruida was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in January but remained at Sunderland and could feature against the Reds.
Sunderland vs Liverpool live
Liverpool will try to put heartbreak at the hands of Manchester City behind them as they travel to Sunderland desperate for a Premier League boost.
The Reds thought they were on course for a crucial win over Pep Guardiola’s title hopefuls after Dominik Szoboszlai rocketed a free-kick into the top-right corner, only for a late capitulation - surrounded by VAR drama - to see City flip the game on its head.
Liverpool now find themselves four points off the top five and need a result against the Black Cats, whose form has grown patchy of late.
They were beaten comfortably by Arsenal on the weekend but will nevertheless feel capable of beating Liverpool, with the heroics of Federico Chiesa denying Sunderland a famous Anfield win in December’s reverse fixture.
Good evening
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live blog coverage of tonight’s Premier League match between Liverpool and Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
The Reds look to put that damaging loss to Manchester City behind them as they hope to close the gap on Chelsea and Manchester United in the European places, while Sunderland look to maintain their unbeaten home record and maintain a place in the top half of the table.
And we’ll have all the latest team news and updates right here.
