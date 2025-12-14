Sunderland vs Newcastle live: Tyne-Wear rivalry renews in Premier League clash at Stadium of Light
The two rivals meet in the first Tyne-Wear league derby since 2016, with the hosts just a point above the Magpies in the Premier League
Sunderland host Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light on Sunday as one of the biggest derbies in the country returns to the Premier League.
The two rivals face off in the first Tyne-Wear league derby since a 1-1 draw at St James’ in March 2016, with Sunderland a point and three places above the Magpies going into the weekend.
The newly promoted side were tipped to struggle on their return to the top flight but they’ve surprised many, with big wins over the likes of Chelsea bringing them 10 points clear of relegation coming into gameweek 16.
At the same time, Newcastle have produced surprisingly mixed form at the start of 2025/26, with Eddie Howe’s side sitting in 12th with just six wins from 15. So, while the Magpies will head into this one as favourites, Sunderland have already proved that they have enough quality to hurt their bitter rivals this afternoon.
Follow the latest updates from the Stadium of Light below:
When is Sunderland v Newcastle?
Sunderland host rivals Newcastle at the Stadium of Light on Sunday 14 December, with kickoff at 2pm.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s Premier League match between Sunderland and Newcastle at the Stadium of Light.
The Tyne-Wear derby returns to the top flight after nearly a decade’s absence, in one of this weekend’s most hotly anticipated fixtures.
in what is not just a battle for North-East supremacy, but also a battle to push for the Champions League places.
Regis Le Bris’ side have the edge, starting the weekend just three points off the top four, after a stunning start to life in the top flight. Despite a 3-0 loss to Manchester City last time out the newly-promoted side have acquitted themselves well, and could consider themselves unlucky to drop points against reigning champions Liverpool the game before.
Newcastle meanwhile endured the sucker-punch of a late Bayer Leverkusen equaliser in their Champions League fixture this week, and will look to bounce back against their fiercest rivals.
