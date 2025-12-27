Sunderland vs Leeds betting tips

Two of this season’s promoted sides meet at the Stadium of Light on Sunday when Sunderland welcome Leeds United (2pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event).

The two teams have enjoyed different returns to the top flight but got into this festive fixture in good form.

Sunderland were odds-on for relegation at betting sites at the start of the season, but have confounded those predictions. They are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 27 points from their opening 17 games.

They have been the surprise package this season and have already beaten the likes of Chelsea, Bournemouth and Newcastle and taken points off Aston Villa, Arsenal and Liverpool.

Leeds have found things tougher but go into the game unbeaten in their last four and are now six points clear of the bottom three.

They have beaten Chelsea and Crystal Palace and drawn with Liverpool and Brentford, scoring 11 goals along the way.

Daniel Farke’s side have certainly impressed in recent weeks. The big question is, can they keep up this form and remain in the league?

Football betting sites have pushed them out to 9/2 in the Premier League relegation odds, just ahead of the current bottom three in the standings.

Sunderland vs Leeds betting preview: Festive cheer for Black Cats

Last season, things were very different when they met, with Leeds the dominant force in the Championship, on goal difference from Burnley having accumulated 100 points.

Sunderland finished fourth, 24 points behind Leeds, but they won promotion via the play-offs, beating Coventry over two legs and then Sheffield United in the final at Wembley.

Leeds also took four points from the two fixtures last season, securing a 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light before Pascal Struijk struck twice to give them a 2-1 home win after Wilson Isidor had opened the scoring at Elland Road.

The Black Cats have been impressive at home this season with five wins and three draws from their opening eight games, and Premier League betting sites make Regis Le Bris’s men marginal favourites.

It’s also worth looking at the number of goals with both teams scoring in five of Sunderland’s last nine, coupled with Leeds putting three past Chelsea and Liverpool and four past Crystal Palace in their four outings.

Sunderland vs Leeds prediction 1: Sunderland to win & BTTS - 9/2 William Hill

Sunderland vs Leeds best bets: Calvert-Lewin to keep on scoring

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has hit form just at the right time for Leeds, with six goals in his last five games, helping them to eight points.

Since moving on a free transfer from Everton in the summer, he has netted seven in 16 appearances, which is already more than he scored last season.

The forward scored twice in last weekend’s 4-1 win over Palace, which was his first Premier League double since November 2020 when Everton beat Fulham at Craven Cottage.

That season, he also scored hat-tricks against West Ham and West Brom and grabbed a brace in England’s 5-0 win over San Marino.

He would love to find that kind of form again and force his way back into the England fold, with a World Cup on the horizon.

He still has a lot of work to do to enter Thomas Tuchel’s thinking but another goal at Sunderland would be a start.

Sunderland vs Leeds prediction 2: Calvert-Lewin to score at any time - 11/5 BetMGM

Sunderland vs Leeds team news

Luke O'Nien is suspended for Sunderland, while Chemsdine Talbi, Noah Sadiki, Arthur Masuaku, Bertrand Traore, Reinildo and Habib Diarra are at Afcon.

Leeds are hopeful Lucas Nmecha can overcome a hamstring injury in time for the game but Dan James and Sean Longstaff are still unavailable.

Sunderland vs Leeds predicted line-ups

Sunderland: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Hume; Xhaka, Geertruida; Rigg, Le Fee, Adingra; Brobbey

Leeds: Perri; Rodon, Struijk, Bijol; Bogle, Aaronson, Stach, Gudmundsson; Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

