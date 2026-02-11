Sunderland vs Liverpool prediction, betting tips and line-ups

Sunderland vs Liverpool tips:

Liverpool travel to Sunderland this evening, looking to improve on a recent run of form which has seen them win just one of their last seven in the league and leave them in real danger of failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League (kick-off 8:15pm, live on TNT Sports and Discovery+).

The last-minute defeat by Manchester City on Sunday leaves the Reds sixth in the Premier League table, five points behind fourth-placed Manchester United and just three clear of Sunderland.

Arne Slot’s side have looked like anything but the reigning champions so far this season as they have struggled against teams at the top and bottom of the league table, but if they are going to finish the season strong, they need to turn things around quickly but it won’t be easy at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland have been the surprise package this season, after coming up via the play-offs last season, and they currently sit ninth in the table, but were as high as second at one stage.

They lost just two of their opening 11 games back in the top flight, at Burnley and Manchester United, and won five and drew four, but they are finding things a bit tougher now.

Regis Le Bris’ side have won just three of their last 12, while five others ended in draws, including all four over the festive period.

They drew with Brighton, Leeds, Man City and Tottenham, and have lost their last three away games, conceding three goals on each occasion. So, they will be glad to be back at home this evening.

The Black Cats are unbeaten in all 12 of their Premier League home games this season, winning seven and drawing five, so the odds of 4/1 offered by the football betting sites on them winning seem generous.

That unbeaten run is the longest run by a promoted side from the start of a top-flight season since 1977-78, when Nottingham Forest remained unbeaten in all 21 on their way to winning the league title.

More away-day woes for Liverpool

Liverpool needed an own goal from Nordi Mukiele nine minutes from time to rescue a point at home to Sunderland, back in November, after Chemsdine Talbi had given the visitors the lead.

That result means Sunderland are now without a win in their last 11 league games with Liverpool, drawing five and losing six since a 1-0 home win in March 2012.

In fact, they have only beaten them three times in this competition, but all have come at the Stadium of Light, which should give the home side some confidence.

Add to that the fact that since winning their first two away league games this season, at Newcastle and Burnley, Liverpool have won just two of their last 10 on the road.

They have drawn three and lost five and conceded 21 goals away from home already, which is more than bottom-side Wolves.

With the fragility of Liverpool, particularly in the closing stages of games and all the pressure being on them, it’s hard to say they will have enough to win this one.

Upfront, they are struggling to score, while at the back, they are struggling to stop them going in; they will also be without the ever-reliable Dominik Szoboszlai following his red card at the weekend.

The Hungarian has scored nine goals so far this season and has been so impressive in dead-ball situations. He has also been plugging a gap at right back, too, in the absence of Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong.

Sunderland have drawn nine games so far this season, including five at home, while Liverpool have been held to six draws so far this season, although four of those have come in their last seven matches.

Sunderland vs Liverpool prediction 1: A draw - 3/1 Betway

Ekitike to score

If Liverpool are to get anything in the north east, they will need another good performance from striker Hugo Ekitike, who has been one of their bright sparks this season.

The Frenchman who cost £69m in the summer has already scored 15 goals for his new club, including three in his last three appearances.

He has scored first four times so far this season, and betting sites are offering 19/5 on him doing it again on Wednesday.

Sunderland vs Liverpool prediction 2: Hugo Ekitike to score at any time - 13/10 BetMGM

Sunderland vs Liverpool team news:

Sunderland vs Liverpool predicted lineups:

Sunderland: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Sadiki, Diarra; Hume, Le Fee, Talbi; Brobbey

Liverpool: Alisson; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

