One of the very best – Michael Owen leads tributes to Sven-Goran Eriksson

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Former England striker Michael Owen has described Sven-Goran Eriksson as “one of the very best” after the Swedish manager’s death was announced on Monday.

Eriksson, who had been battling cancer, was the first foreign manager of the England national side, taking charge of 67 matches from 2001 to 2006.

The highlight of Eriksson’s reign was a 5-1 rout of Germany in Munich in 2001, with Owen scoring a hat-trick.

Posting on X, Owen wrote: “Rest In Peace Sven-Goran Eriksson. One of the very best and a man who will be sadly missed by everyone in the world of football.”

David James, who was installed as England’s first-choice goalkeeper under Eriksson in 2002 and went on to play in every match at Euro 2004, wrote: “I’m saddened by the passing of Sven-Goran Eriksson. He was a gentleman, a great human being and a great manager.”

Speaking on Sky Sports News Steve McClaren, Eriksson’s former coach and then successor as England boss, recalled the win in Germany as a pivotal result.

“That was the moment when we all said, ‘Yeah, he’s the real deal, he can do this job’,” McClaren said.

“That’s the key thing. Players, when a manager is standing in front of them want to look at a manager and think, ‘He can make us win’ and on that night we all looked and thought, ‘He’s that man, he can make us win’.

“The trust was off the scale and he continued that all the way through.”

McClaren also recalled Eriksson’s love of red wine and, asked if he had ever seen Eriksson lose his renowned cool, added: “Probably the only time he lost it was with (assistant manager) Tord Grip when he brought the wrong bottle of red of an evening”.

Eriksson’s former clubs Manchester City, Leicester and Notts County were among dozens to pay tribute after he died at the age of 76.

A statement from City said: “Manchester City would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Sven-Goran Eriksson, who has passed away at the age of 76.

“Flags around the Etihad Stadium will fly at half mast in honour of our former manager. The Swedish coach was in charge of City for the 2007/08 season, which is a campaign fondly remembered by many supporters.”

A statement from Leicester said the club was “deeply saddened” by Eriksson’s death, while Notts County said “Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this very sad time.”

Eriksson’s influence on the game was reflected in messages that came from clubs at every level from across Europe.

It was with IFK Goteburg that Eriksson first rose to prominence, winning the UEFA Cup in 1982.

“Thanks for all the memories,” a statement from the club said. “It was at IFK Goteborg that Sven-Goran Eriksson broke through as a coach. Here he became Swedish champion, cup champion and UEFA Cup champion.

“We remember Svennis for that, but we also remember him for his warmth, curiosity, openness, and joy.”

Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi thanked Eriksson for the influence he had on his career when he played under the Swede at Lazio, winning the Serie A title in 1999-2000 among other honours.

“The passing of Sven-Goran Eriksson is a great pain for me,” Inzaghi said on the Inter website. “I was very young, just arrived in Rome and he helped me a lot, he was fundamental in my growth as a footballer and as a man.

“I admired his calm, his education, the great respect he had for everyone. For me he was a source of inspiration.

“I am here also thanks to him and his teachings. Sven was a great man, an example of life for everyone. These last months faced with great strength and a unique desire to live have been a further demonstration of his greatness: he taught us to live while he was dying.”