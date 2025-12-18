Swansea vs Wrexham betting tips

Wrexham to win - 23/10 Bet365

Moore to score at any time - 5/2 BoyleSports

There’s an all-Welsh clash on Friday at the Swansea.com Stadium as Swansea host Wrexham for the first time since March 2003 (8pm, live on Sky Sports Football).

While the Swans sit just four points above the relegation zone in 19th place, Wrexham, who are competing in the second tier for the first time since 1982, are in 15th position, six points off the top six.

There might be over 100 miles between Swansea in south Wales and Wrexham in the north, but this one will have the rivalry of a local derby, especially after such a long time away.

Their last meeting was back in the old third division, and both clubs have undergone significant changes since then. Wrexham spent 15 years out of the EFL, but three promotions in three years have got the fans dreaming.

Swansea, on the other hand, were promoted to the Premier League and won the League Cup back in 2013.

Times have been a bit leaner for the Swans of late, but they have won two of the last three matches under new boss Vitor Matos and they are the favourites on betting sites to get the better of Wrexham.

Swansea vs Wrexham betting preview: North Wales to secure the bragging rights

Wrexham go into the game with just one defeat from their last nine games, and that came away at Hull City earlier this month. Manager Phil Parkinson will know the importance of turning draws into wins after five of their last eight matches ended all square, including last time out.

Ollie Rathbone scored in added time at home to Watford on Saturday to earn his side a point after Watford came from 1-0 to lead 2-1 through goals from Mamadou Doumbia and Othmane Maamma.

Swansea have lost six of their last eight, including last weekend when they were beaten 2-1 at Stoke City to end a two-game winning run, which saw them beat Oxford United and Portsmouth, both at home.

Football betting sites fancy them to make it three home wins on the bounce under Matos at the expense of Wrexham, who may prove good value to secure their first away victory since the end of September.

Wrexham have won five of the last six meetings and you have to go back to August 1993 for the last time Swansea came out on top in this clash, when Mark Harris, Colin Pascoe and John Cornforth were all on target in a 3-1 win.

Swansea vs Wrexham prediction 1: Wrexham to win - 23/10 Bet365

More to come from Moore

On paper, Wrexham have plenty of goals in their squad, helped largely by the millions of pounds spent on Kieffer Moore and Nathan Broadhead and the free transfer of Josh Windass.

The trio have scored 17 of the Dragons' 26 Championship goals so far this season, but the team needs more if they are to maintain a play-off challenge.

For the Welsh international, Moore, this fixture will hold even more significance than most, as he spent two years at Cardiff City and scored three times for the Bluebirds against their hated rivals.

He already has 10 goals this season, including a brace against Sheffield Wednesday and a hat-trick in their shock 3-2 win over league leaders Coventry City back in October.

Moore is 7/1 to score first on football betting apps having opened the scoring three times this season, while he’s 175/1 to bag his second hat-trick of the campaign.

Swansea vs Wrexham prediction 2: Moore to score at any time - 5/2 BoyleSports

Swansea vs Wrexham team news

Swansea: The home side will be without Burnley loanee, Manuel Benson, who is away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Angola.

Wrexham: Wrexham are without Danny Ward, Issa Kabore, Lewis Brunt, Andy Cannon, Elliot Lee and Jay Rodriguez, who are all out injured, while Liberato Cacace is on his way back, but this game could come too soon.

Free bet offer

Swansea’s clash with Wrexham isn’t the only big showdown on Friday evening with former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua taking on Jake Paul in Miami on the same night.

Joshua is the heavy favourite with the bookies, but new customers to BetVictor can get enhanced odds of 25/1 on AJ winning the fight by knockout.

Open an account via the link above, opt in to the Joshua vs Paul promotion and then deposit a minimum of £5. Next, wager a maximum of £1 on Joshua to win the fight by KO, TKO or disqualification at the normal odds.

Should Joshua stop Paul, BetVictor will pay out on the enhanced odds in free bets, which are valid for use on any sport.

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.