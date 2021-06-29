Sweden vs Ukraine live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 fixture online and on TV tonight

The final round of 16 game at Euro 2020 takes place on Tuesday evening, as Sweden meet Ukraine in Glasgow.

Neither nation were overly fancied heading into the tournament but one will be in the last eight - and neither will likely fear the other here either, given both nations prefer to be the underdog and counter-attack, rather than seize the initiative.

Sweden topped Group E in impressive fashion thanks to resolute defending and a last-minute win over Poland, leaving them unbeaten so far at the tournament.

Ukraine only won one of their three, but it proved to be enough as a best third-placed team to reach the last 16. They’ll likely need to improve at both ends of the pitch, however, if they want their summer adventure to be a prolonged one.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, 29 June in Glasgow.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC One and can be streamed via the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Sweden have a call to make on who partners Alexander Isak in attack, with Dejan Kulusevski perhaps boosting his chances of getting the nod with a forceful and creative showing in Sweden’s last game. Otherwise, the team largely picks itself.

Ukraine have Oleksandr Zubkov still out injured. Andriy Shevchenko must make a call on whether to have Taras Stepanenko or Serhiy Sydorchuk anchor his midfield.

Predicted line-ups

SWE - Olsen; Lustig, Lindelof, Danielson, Augustinsson; Larsson, Ekdal, Olsson, Forsberg; Isak, Kulusevski

UKR - Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko; Stepanenko, Shaparenko, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Malinovskiy

Odds

Sweden - 6/4

Draw - 9/4

Ukraine - 40/17

Prediction

The most organised defence to win the day - and on the evidence of their first three matches, that will be Sweden. If they score first it could be very difficult for Ukraine. Sweden 1-0 Ukraine.