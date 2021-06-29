Sweden vs Ukraine LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the action live from Hampden Park
Follow all the action as Sweden take on Ukraine at Hampden Park, with the winner set to face either England or Germany in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.
Sweden played excellently in the group stage stages and remained unbeaten to secure top spot, with an opening draw followed by narrow wins over Slovakia and Poland. Alexander Isak has been one of the standout performers in the tournament thus far and has worked in fine tandem with Emil Forsberg, who is an unlikely contender in the golden boot race, having already scored three times.
Ukraine were somewhat fortunate to reach the knockout stages, having lost two of their three group games. They have still shown quality in defeat, though, especially when coming from two goals down against the Netherlands, only to be denied by a late Denzel Dumfries winner. Their sole victory came against North Macedonia, with Roman Yaremchum playing a starring for again for Andriy Shevchenko’s side. Follow all the action live below at the conclusion of England vs Germany:
Euro 2020: England 2 - 0 Germany
90+4 mins: Germany win a free kick. Kroos sends it into the box but Phillips is there, he heads it to Henderson who clears the lines. There’s just seconds left to play.
Euro 2020: England 2 - 0 Germany
90+2 mins: Two minutes gone. Hummels is playing centre-forward for Germany. A long ball comes into the box but Pickford comes out, plucks the ball from the air and smothers it to the ground. England are almost there.
Euro 2020: England 2 - 0 Germany
90 mins: Four minutes of added time to play. Goretzka flicks the ball into the Englidh six-yard box and Havertz misses the chance to poke it into the net. Germany aren’t quite done yet.
Euro 2020: England 2 - 0 Germany
88 mins: Declan Rice is off, he cramped up a bit and Jordan Henderson comes on to relieve him. Two minutes of the 90 to go.
GOAL! England 2 - 0 Germany (Kane, 86’)⚽️
86 mins: HARRY KANE! Hummels plays the ball into midfield and Shaw nips inside to win the ball. He drives up the pitch and gives it to Grealish on the left side of the box. Kane times his run perfectly, meets Grealish’s cross and heads it home! England double their lead!
Euro 2020: England 1 - 0 Germany
83 mins; How are your nerves? Mine are shot to pieces.
Less than 10 minutes to go now. Jordan Henderson is ready to come on for England. Germany continue to attack. Stones intercepts a pass and plays it up to Kane who brings the ball safely into Germany’s half.
Euro 2020: CHANCE! Muller misses!
81 mins: Sterling was almost the villain. He gives the ball away to Havertz with a poor pass back. Havertz threads the ball through the lines and sends Muller clear on goal with just Pickford to beat. Pickford comes out to meet the German forward as he slots the ball towards the bottom left corner. The shot beats the England goalkeeper but goes wide of the post! How’s he missed?!
Euro 2020: England 1 - 0 Germany
78 mins: Kimmich is brought down on the edge of the box by Maguire. It’s a harsh one but Germany have a free kick in a very dangerous area. Muller takes the set piece and whacks it straight into the wall.
The clearance is cheered as though England have scored another goal. The crowd are absolutely buzzing at Wembley.
GOAL! England 1 - 0 Germany (Sterling, 75’) ⚽️
75 mins: GET IN! Raheem Sterling starts the move on the right side. He drives at the box and slots it to Kane who knocks it into Grealish on the left side of the area. Shaw gets forward on the overlap and Grealish picks him out. Shaw drills a low pass into the six-yard box, Sterling times his run, meets the pass and guides it into the bottom corner. Come on England!
Euro 2020: England 0 - 0 Germany
74 mins: Trippier is down for England. It looks as though he may have pulled something in his left leg. Could be a touch of cramp though. The physios give him a rub down and he continues. Reece James is sent out to warm up.
