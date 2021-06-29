Sweden vs Ukraine LIVE: Euro 2020 team news, line-ups and more tonight

✕ Close Switzerland beats France 5-4 on penalties at Euro 2021

Follow all the action as Sweden take on Ukraine at Hampden Park, with the winner set to face either England or Germany in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

Sweden played excellently in the group stage stages and remained unbeaten to secure top spot, with an opening draw followed by narrow wins over Slovakia and Poland. Alexander Isak has been one of the standout performers in the tournament thus far and has worked in fine tandem with Emil Forsberg, who is an unlikely contender in the golden boot race, having already scored three times.

Ukraine were somewhat fortunate to reach the knockout stages, having lost two of their three group games. They have still shown quality in defeat, though, especially when coming from two goals down against the Netherlands, only to be denied by a late Denzel Dumfries winner. Their sole victory came against North Macedonia, with Roman Yaremchum playing a starring for again for Andriy Shevchenko’s side. Follow all the action live below at the conclusion of England vs Germany: